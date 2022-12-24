Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Covered CA Enrollment Deadline Approaching, What To Know
If you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution, try health care. “It’s winter and we are dealing with three different viruses circulating,” Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman shared. “We have all been living through the COVID-19 pandemic and what it’s taught me and I think has probably taught many of us is that healthcare is important and you never know what’s around the corner.”
thesungazette.com
CalOSHA seek to extend COVID-19 workforce regs to 2024
TULARE COUNTY – With constant changes to COVID-19 regulations in the past few years, the state plans to set additional regulations for the next two years. On Dec. 15, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as Cal/OSHA, Standards Board voted 6-1 to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 regulations. These include providing masks to employees, reporting an outbreak in cases to authorities and providing COVID-19 prevention training, among other measures.
montereycountyweekly.com
The CEO of the region's Medi-Cal provider is stepping down in May; a new leader is already in the wings.
The CEO of Central California Alliance for Health, the region’s nonprofit Medi-Cal health care provider, is stepping down after 17 years of service, the Alliance announced on Dec. 21. Stephanie Sonnenshine is resigning on May 1, 2023. Her replacement, Michael Schrader, currently CEO of the Health Plan of San...
KQED
California's New Pay Transparency Law to Reduce Gender and Racial Pay Gaps Takes Effect Jan. 1
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than was previously required.
Are California residents happier than other Americans?
Healthy lifestyles, higher than average incomes and overall quality of life appear to be key factors for why Californians tend to be happier than their counterparts in other states.
Inhabitat.com
New California laws for 2023 that may affect you
New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
“Softer” California Jaywalking Law will come into effect at the start of 2023
A new California law will make it acceptable for pedestrians to jaywalk under certain circumstances. The post “Softer” California Jaywalking Law will come into effect at the start of 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD superintendent remains optimistic despite challenges
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Unified School District’s new Superintendent Alberto Carvalho laid out his top priorities for the coming years: Leveraging pandemic funding, increasing school attendance, boosting instructional time, expanding tutoring opportunities and closing the digital divide. Absent from that list is helping end the fentanyl...
10 years later, California’s promise of a human right to water remains unfulfilled
California has improved its water policies around safety, access and affordability in response to a 2012 law establishing a human right to water. There is much to be done in order to keep this promise to disadvantaged and water-strapped communities.
SFGate
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
californiaglobe.com
California Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare For Legal Jaywalking
A new law that decriminalizes jaywalking and prevents law enforcement officers from giving jaywalking tickets for most jaywalking situations is to come into law on January 1st, with many departments across the state preparing for the law change this week. Bills trying to either outlaw or decriminalize jaywalking have been...
New California law allows colleges, universities to obtain naloxone without cost
SACRAMENTO – As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan. Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public colleges to prevent opioid-related overdoses on school campuses by providing naloxone and educating young people on its uses. The department will be required to provide educational information on opioid overdose during student orientations at all campuses in the California State University...
News 8 KFMB
California's 2023 new law explained: AB-2097, minimum parking requirement for new housing
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, housing developers and business owners in California will no longer be required to include parking spots for residents and patrons if the project is located at least a half-mile from transit. Assembly Bill 2097: New Development Parking. Background:...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs nearly 7,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend and Tuesday, along with 39 more virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 3,257 infections on Saturday, 1,932 Sunday, 1,137 Monday and 668 Tuesday. County officials noted that the 39...
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons
Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
signalscv.com
Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer
Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
Why are Californians so happy?
Story at a glance California cities, and the state itself, consistently rank among the happiest in the nation. A recent recent SmartAsset analysis analysis deemed Sunnyvale, Calif., the happiest city in the country, while five other cities in the state also made the top 10. A separate WalletHub list ranked California the seventh happiest state…
