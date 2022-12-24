ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcpalmsprings.com

Covered CA Enrollment Deadline Approaching, What To Know

If you’re looking for a New Year’s resolution, try health care. “It’s winter and we are dealing with three different viruses circulating,” Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman shared. “We have all been living through the COVID-19 pandemic and what it’s taught me and I think has probably taught many of us is that healthcare is important and you never know what’s around the corner.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesungazette.com

CalOSHA seek to extend COVID-19 workforce regs to 2024

TULARE COUNTY – With constant changes to COVID-19 regulations in the past few years, the state plans to set additional regulations for the next two years. On Dec. 15, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as Cal/OSHA, Standards Board voted 6-1 to adopt non-emergency COVID-19 regulations. These include providing masks to employees, reporting an outbreak in cases to authorities and providing COVID-19 prevention training, among other measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

California's New Pay Transparency Law to Reduce Gender and Racial Pay Gaps Takes Effect Jan. 1

In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than was previously required.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inhabitat.com

New California laws for 2023 that may affect you

New year, new laws. Since California is often on the cutting edge, let’s take a look at some of the state’s new laws that are going into effect in 2023. This is just a sample, not the whole list. Minimum wage. Good news for California workers struggling to...
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD superintendent remains optimistic despite challenges

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Unified School District’s new Superintendent Alberto Carvalho laid out his top priorities for the coming years: Leveraging pandemic funding, increasing school attendance, boosting instructional time, expanding tutoring opportunities and closing the digital divide. Absent from that list is helping end the fentanyl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare For Legal Jaywalking

A new law that decriminalizes jaywalking and prevents law enforcement officers from giving jaywalking tickets for most jaywalking situations is to come into law on January 1st, with many departments across the state preparing for the law change this week. Bills trying to either outlaw or decriminalize jaywalking have been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

New California law allows colleges, universities to obtain naloxone without cost

SACRAMENTO – As California college students prepare to return to campus for the spring semester, the California Department of Public Health is connecting universities with the life-saving opioid overdose medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan.  Following the passage of Senate Bill 367, also known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, CDPH will soon work with public colleges to prevent opioid-related overdoses on school campuses by providing naloxone and educating young people on its uses.  The department will be required to provide educational information on opioid overdose during student orientations at all campuses in the California State University...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs nearly 7,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend and Tuesday, along with 39 more virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 3,257 infections on Saturday, 1,932 Sunday, 1,137 Monday and 668 Tuesday. County officials noted that the 39...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Lashaun Turner

Violent crime is up, arrests are down, and California is closing prisons

Legislators are proposing more prison closures in order to offset future expected budget deficits. Governor Newsom plans to close a third correctional facility, Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be closing the prison and plans to terminate additional facilities within other prisons such as the women's section at Folsom. These closures are expected to occur between 2023-2025.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer

Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Why are Californians so happy?

Story at a glance California cities, and the state itself, consistently rank among the happiest in the nation.  A recent recent SmartAsset analysis analysis deemed Sunnyvale, Calif., the happiest city in the country, while five other cities in the state also made the top 10.  A separate WalletHub list ranked California the seventh happiest state…
CALIFORNIA STATE

