ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Rhone Rangers Experience returns to Paso Robles this February

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FsZD_0jtXrQU900

Full day is planned during the annual Presidents’ Weekend event

– The national Rhone Rangers will host the 15th “Rhone Rangers Experience” on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Paso Robles. A full day is planned during the annual Presidents’ Weekend event, including a “Rhone Essentials” seminar, vintners’ luncheon, grand tasting of 200+ wines, and a silent auction benefitting the Rhone Rangers Scholarship Fund. Rhone Rangers from throughout the organization will be represented, including wineries from Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, Napa, Sonoma, Lodi, the Sierra Foothills, Oregon, and Texas.

The Rhone Rangers, who are dedicated to the education and promotion of American Rhone varietal wines, will present a top example of each of the principal categories of Rhone wines during the seminar.

The morning session will be moderated by Jess Lander, wine reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle and author, with a panel of winemakers and principals who have chosen the Rhone Ranger route.

Rhone Rangers representing the nine essential categories include: Viognier – Eberle Winery-Paso Robles, Obscure White-Rhone Varietal (Picpoul) – Bonny Doon Vineyard – Central Coast, White-Rhone Blend – Acquiesce-Lodi, Dry Rosé – Margerum Wine Company – Santa Barbara County, Grenache – Starfield Vineyards – El Dorado, Mourvèdre – J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines – Paso Robles, Syrah – Cline Family Cellars- Los Carneros, Sonoma County, Obscure Red Varietal (Counoise) – Adelaida Vineyards & Winery – Paso Robles, and Red-Rhone Blend – Stolpman – Ballard Canyon, Santa Barbara County.

Following the seminar, participants will enjoy an al fresco luncheon prepared by Chef Jeffery Scott.

The afternoon segment of the Rhone Rangers Experience will include a Grand Tasting of 200+ wines from Rhone Rangers members, including top single Rhone varietals and the best in Rhone blends. Throughout the tasting, guests are invited to bid on auction lots donated by Rhone Ranger member wineries, with proceeds benefitting the Rhone Rangers educational and scholarship fund.

An “All-Access” package is available, including a welcoming coffee bar/auction preview, seminar, luncheon, and early entry into the grand tasting and silent auction ($165 per person + tax/fees), or guests may select the grand tasting/silent auction afternoon segment ($75 per person + tax/fees).

For additional information and to reserve tickets, visit the Rhone Rangers website, www.rhonerangers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 14-26

Amanda Marie Jennings, age 37, of Templeton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Shirley Lee Radcliff-Bruton, age 78, of Paso Robles, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Julie Ann Stanhope, 65

– Julie Ann Stanhope, 65, left this world for a better place on November 16, 2022 in Templeton, California. Her loving husband of 35 years, Patrick Stanhope, was by her side. Julie was born to Nancy and Pete Carlson in February of 1957 on Coronado Island, San Diego. Her early...
TEMPLETON, CA
Noozhawk

Shannon Marshall Named an Officer at Community Bank of Santa Maria

Shannon Marshall has joined the Community Bank of Santa Maria leadership team as vice president and branch manager at the South Broadway Branch, Janet Silveria, president/CEO announced. “I spent my career in banking, 26 years here on the Central Coast. My position at Community Bank of Santa Maria is a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Rain and cooler temperatures coming to the Central Coast

Following a warm and dry holiday weekend, temperatures are dropping and rain is returning to the Central Coast on Tuesday. An atmospheric river is expected to bring between .5 to 5 inches of rain to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to drop about 15 degrees, with most highs in the 50s.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
slohsexpressions.com

San Luis Obispo Has Some Really Cool Places, It Just Sucks to Get To Them in a Car

Like traffic? Move to SLO. Photo courtesy of opinion editor Jane Culbreath. Ask a person visiting or living in San Luis Obispo, which includes many of San Luis Obispo High School’s student body, a takeaway from the area, they may say a walk through Bubblegum Alley, watching a show at SLO’s Repertory Theatre, or a stay at the Madonna Inn. SLO undoubtedly has a lot of great places and experiences to offer for its residents, visitors and students.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
foxla.com

Rain on the way to SoCal

According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to begin in Los Angeles and Orange counties beginning Tuesday night, while Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will experience wet weather around Monday night into Tuesday. Snowfall is likely in the mountains by Wednesday night, the NWS said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Umbrella time! Rain could drench Tri-Counties through mid-week

There’s a soggy few days in the forecast for the Tri-Counties. A storm system fueled by an atmospheric river could being significant rainfall to the region. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could see 1-3” of rain from late Monday night into Tuesday evening. Some mountain areas could really get soaked, with 2-5” of rain possible.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy