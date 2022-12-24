Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann Arbor
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her Disappearance
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20
103.3 WKFR
5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide
I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris discusses injury status for Michigan's Fiesta Bowl matchup vs. TCU
Mike Morris is ready for the Fiesta Bowl. The 6-foot-6 pass rusher recently made some comments regarding a leg injury he had suffered against Nebraska back in November. Morris’ health is key as Michigan prepares to battle Max Duggan and TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The Horned Frogs are 13-1 behind a slew of dramatic victories this season.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic michigan hot tub suites & hotel in-room jetted tubs
We offer HOT TUB SUITES in some of Michigan’s most romantic settings, in addition to hotel rooms with jetted tubs. After spending the whole day traveling across Michigan, checking into a hotel room that is furnished with a Jacuzzi tub is the activity that will allow you to unwind and feel the most relaxed at the end of the day. Here is a list of some of the most romantic hotels and inns in Michigan, complete with heart-shaped tubs and suites with their own private hot tubs. These places can be found across the entire state, including in major cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids, as well as in popular tourist destinations close to the coasts of Lakes Michigan and Huron. Some examples of these locations include:
Whitmer would sign bill on booze at college games, but is hesitant
The governor talks boozing at college sporting events and college athletes making a profit of of their image.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
awesomemitten.com
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
laprensanewspaper.com
Winter COVID surge begins in Michigan’s nursing homes
– A significant winter surge of COVID-19 appears to be gaining a foothold in nursing homes here in Michigan and across the country, with cases among nursing home residents and staff rapidly accelerating in the past three weeks. According to AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard, resident deaths nationwide rose by 26% in the four-week period ending November 20 as compared to the previous four week period ending October 23.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Sainristil responds to question from Mike Morris about which player would win in a race
Mike Morris, Michigan’s star Edge performer, had an interesting question for teammate Mike Sainristil during Wednesday’s media availability. Sainristil is a defensive back that primarily works out of the nickel position and has been a key player for this Wolverine defense. Morris — playing the role of a...
saturdaytradition.com
Louis Hansen, former Michigan TE, announced transfer destination
Former Michigan tight end Louis Hansen announced that he would be transferring from Michigan to UConn Monday evening. The Massachusetts native will be heading back to the northeast. Hansen is a former 4-star prospect in the Class of 2021 and will have 4 remaining years of eligibility with his redshirt...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy addresses decision to commit to Michigan over Ohio State during high school recruitment
JJ McCarthy is a beloved figure around Ann Arbor after leading Michigan to a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance in his first year as a starter. However, he came close to wearing his rival’s colors during his recruitment. McCarthy was being heavily recruited by Urban Meyer at Ohio...
Changes are coming to Michigan's unemployment system
(CBS DETROIT) - Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, director of the UIA. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaylen Thompson, 4-star DB out of Tennessee for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jaylen Thompson is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he revealed a B1G commitment. Thompson committed to head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans, giving Michigan State a third pledge in the early work for the 2024 recruiting class. Listed...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh touches on TCU QB Max Duggan, says both Fiesta Bowl QBs are 'on a mission'
Jim Harbaugh knows Michigan will face a tall task in the Fiesta Bowl. One of the toughest challenges comes in the form of TCU quarterback Max Duggan. A Heisman finalist, Duggan has been the leader for the Horned Frogs all season long. He produced a number of memorable rallies and drives for TCU in 2022, including a game-tying drive for the ages in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Whitmer appoints new Michigan State University trustee
Sandy Pierce, a Wayne State alum, will begin her term on Tuesday and leave her seat on January 1, 2029. She replaces Pat O'Keefe.
wcmu.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Online poker players in Michigan, New Jersey will be able to compete starting Jan. 1
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect. PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states.
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Michigan rents jumped 8% this year. How will they change in 2023?
Rent prices took off this year. Michigan’s rent climbed more than 8% from November to November making the median price $1,321 a month. But recent data from Rent.com shows this growth is starting to slow as the year ends. Prices nationally dipped in September and October after months of...
