Philadelphia, PA

New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Announcer calls for retaliation against Grayson Allen

Midway through the third quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, Duke basketball product Grayson Allen tried to set a screen for Bucks forward Wesley Matthews near the top of the key. RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the ...
MILWAUKEE, WI

