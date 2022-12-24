Read full article on original website
South Dakota Arrests Man over Series of Casino Robberies
The man has used a firearm to threaten people inside the casinos to surrender their money, the Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson told media outlets. The robberies began with a first hit against the Big Al’s Casino on December 19. In this particular instance, the suspect entered the casino,...
KELOLAND TV
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man faces multiple charges after harassing multiple residents of a north Sioux Falls apartment building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the incident occurred on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. The suspect approached a group of people arriving at the apartment building, asking them to give him a ride. The victims politely declined; however, the suspect continued to yell at them. The suspect then yelled at multiple other residents before he followed the arriving party to an apartment. Multiple witnesses claim the suspect was trying to throw one of the victims off the third-story balcony.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two burglaries hit same Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say two burglaries targeted the same eastern Sioux Falls liquor store over the weekend. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the first burglary occurred on Friday night, a landscaping rock was thrown through one of the two glass doors, and vape cartridges were taken. The glass door was boarded up, and then on Saturday morning, a suspect broke the other glass door and took more vape cartridges and some liquor.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison for trafficking and distributing meth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced recently to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for distributing meth in South Dakota. 42-year-old EJ Medina was sentenced on December 19, 2022. Starting on an unknown date, Medina became involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy by...
kelo.com
Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive: SFFR holds steady lead over SFPD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — KELO News Talk has partnered with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank to bring you another year of the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive. Starting December 23 through January 7, blood donors can cast a vote for the Sioux Falls Police Department or Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.
KELOLAND TV
Meth dealer sentenced to prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man will spend over a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 42-year-old EJ Medina was sentenced to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release. Officials say Medina was involved in trafficking meth from Oregon to the Sioux Falls area until October 2021.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in MOA shooting; Fatal shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Sunday, December 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend fire call has led to a death investigation at a central Sioux Falls home. Police in Minnesota...
KELOLAND TV
Snow drift buries car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls opens drop sites for Christmas trees
SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas tree drop-off sites are now open in Sioux Falls. The City of Sioux Falls has two sites available to the public. Trees can be dropped off at on North Lyon Boulevard which can be accessed from West 12th Street or West Madison Street. The second location is just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 10105 East Chambers Street. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees. The sites are free and open daily through January 8th.
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested for marijuana, pipes
GEORGE—A 38-year-old George man was arrested about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Heath Steven Klaahsen stemmed from a search...
gowatertown.net
Deadly Sioux Falls fire under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Saturday morning structure fire in Sioux Falls has been proven to be deadly. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue at 2:45 Saturday morning. The first arriving crews found a storage shed in...
KELOLAND TV
DCI’s role following officer-involved shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time. The two people were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30 pm. The...
KELOLAND TV
Body found at storage shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
kelo.com
Overnight fire kills one person
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An early morning Structure fire has been proven to be deadly. At 2:45 this morning Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Ave. First arriving crews found a storage shed in a back yard that...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
dakotanewsnow.com
One person dead after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.
hubcityradio.com
Two people injured following shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(WNAX)- Two people were wounded in an officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Police Chief Jon Thum says an officer approached a car at a convenience store gas pump to ask about a substituted license plate. Thum says as the car was backing up, the officer...
