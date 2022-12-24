A trailer caught fire in Indianola Tuesday night. According to the Indianola Fire Department Chief Greg Chia, the department responded to a structure fire at 5 Leonard Ave, and upon arrival the trailer was completely involved with fire. Responding firefighters extinguished the fire, and no injuries were noted by occupants of the trailer and responders, however a family of five was displaced. The fire is currently under investigation, with the department returning to the site today to complete the process. The Milo Fire Department assisted on the call.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO