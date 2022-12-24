Read full article on original website
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/28/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 34 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SEVEN EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, THREE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO RETURN CALLS, TWO RESCUES, ONE DOG CALL, ONE FIRE ALARM, ONE CAT CALL, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE REPORT OF A DEER IN THE ROADWAY, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE WELFARE CHECK, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE VERBAL DOMESTIC, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE REQUEST TO ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND ONE OTHER CALL .
Rollover North of Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Fire, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Knoxville Police Department and possibly other agencies were paged to the scene of a rollover on Highway 14 and Kennedy at approximately 10:45 am. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that two were transported to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics with no apparent life-threatening injuries.
Arrest made in Riverside restaurant burglary case
A suspect is in custody in a Riverside restaurant burglary case. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday 35-year-old Travis Lennox of Ottumwa was arrested on a Washington County warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department. Investigators say on July 17th Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
Two Charged from Ottumwa Face Drug Charges
Two Ottumwa men were arrested in Marion County this week and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree and possession of a controlled substance. According to court documents, Seth Sammons, age 42, and Jason Almy, age 32, were stopped for a traffic violation. A police...
Indianola Fire Department Responds to Trailer Fire Tuesday
A trailer caught fire in Indianola Tuesday night. According to the Indianola Fire Department Chief Greg Chia, the department responded to a structure fire at 5 Leonard Ave, and upon arrival the trailer was completely involved with fire. Responding firefighters extinguished the fire, and no injuries were noted by occupants of the trailer and responders, however a family of five was displaced. The fire is currently under investigation, with the department returning to the site today to complete the process. The Milo Fire Department assisted on the call.
Christmas Tree Disposal
The Marion County Conservation Department will be collecting discarded Christmas trees in Knoxville Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Pickup routes will only be driven once. The Conservation Department requests that trees be placed next to the curb before 8:00 a.m. January 3. Trees should be free of all decorations, tree stands,...
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
Dozens of cars in ditch on I-35
KCCI cameras caught dozens of cars left behind in ditches or on the side of the road on Monday. The Iowa Department of Transportation says many of those drivers should be able to get their cars as road conditions improve. "Owners have the opportunity now that these conditions are much...
Fire Chief says Beware of Kitchen Fires
Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman was asked where a lot of fires start in houses during the winter time. In addition to where alternate heat sources are plugged in, Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News, “So, it depends kind of seasonally, but kitchen fires are kind of the big one. Then you have discarded smoking materials and alternate heat sources.”
1 dead following Christmas morning crash on Interstate 80, Iowa State Patrol reports
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash in Polk County early Christmas morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 when it veered off the roadway and rear-ended an unoccupied semi-truck parked on the shoulder near mile marker 140 around 2:11 a.m.
Teen shot dead after de-escaltion efforts fail with Des Moines police
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed by police after de-escalation efforts failed early Monday morning. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday, Des Moines Police Department patrol officersresponded to 400 E. McKinley Avenue to investigate a report of a domestic dispute involving aweapon. Caller reported that a 16-year-old, male, relative was armed […]
A state veterans fund ran out of money in four months, what comes next?
The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is out of money and has been for months. The $500,000 slotted to help veterans in need, paid for by Iowa Lottery money, helps veterans with travel for medical care, job training, emergency vehicle and housing repairs and more. "It was scary, we know last...
Court documents reveal new details in deadly street racing crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — New court documents reveal details about what happened before a deadlystreet racing crash on Fleur Drive in Des Moines. Keith Jones and Robert Miller are both charged with vehicular homicide and drag racing. The documents say the two men were drinking at a bar before...
Ankeny woman allegedly assaults West Des Moines man with knife
An Ankeny woman was arrested in West Des Moines early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting the father of her child with a knife. Kristina Alica Hanna, 21, of 3305 Northwest Buckingham Lane, Ankeny, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-use or display of a weapon. The incident began about 12:15 a.m....
Waukee woman allegedly strangles boyfriend on Christmas Day
A Waukee woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly strangling her boyfriend on Christmas Day and then kicking law enforcement. Megan Marie Barnes, 32, of 2326 S.E. Parkview Crossing Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury and assault on persons in certain occupations.
Warren County Environmental Health Electronics Disposal Information
For residents who upgraded their electronics this holiday season, Warren County Environmental Health wants to remind residents of how to properly dispose of old computers and electronics without harming the environment. Options include donating your PC if it still works to a friend, family member, or charity, sell to a company for re-use, and recycling or disposing through an approved provider, as many cities and municipalities provide that service for a small fee. For more information, click below.
Marita Raney
Marita “Rita” K. Raney, age 64, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Knoxville Hospital. Rita’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Rita’s family.
Ankeny police locate missing elderly man
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department has located a man who went missing. John Janssen, 75, was reported missing on Dec. 22. Police say they have found him. Janssen has been safely reunited with his family.
Delbert Lowell Kirby
Delbert Lowell Kirby, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 in Des Moines. Private family services will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be directed, in Delbert’s name, to ARL or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Knoxville Airport Keeps Growing
After 22 years, Dan Van Donselaar has resigned from his position as Manager of the Knoxville Airport and is working with a local aviation company to purchase Knoxville Aviation. Van Donselaar has seen the airport expand during his reign as manager. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, when he started there...
