KELOLAND TV
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities investigate southwestern Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire in southwestern Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 4200 block of South Racket Drive around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from the roof. Once inside,...
KELOLAND TV
Snow drift buries car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after harassing residents in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a man faces multiple charges after harassing multiple residents of a north Sioux Falls apartment building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the incident occurred on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. The suspect approached a group of people arriving at the apartment building, asking them to give him a ride. The victims politely declined; however, the suspect continued to yell at them. The suspect then yelled at multiple other residents before he followed the arriving party to an apartment. Multiple witnesses claim the suspect was trying to throw one of the victims off the third-story balcony.
kelo.com
Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive: SFFR holds steady lead over SFPD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — KELO News Talk has partnered with the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank to bring you another year of the Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive. Starting December 23 through January 7, blood donors can cast a vote for the Sioux Falls Police Department or Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.
gowatertown.net
gamblingnews.com
South Dakota Arrests Man over Series of Casino Robberies
The man has used a firearm to threaten people inside the casinos to surrender their money, the Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson told media outlets. The robberies began with a first hit against the Big Al’s Casino on December 19. In this particular instance, the suspect entered the casino,...
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident There
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on the outskirts of Sioux Center on Christmas Day. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:05 p.m., 17-year-old Katie Van Maanen of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on 380th Street at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. The report says she attempted to turn south onto Harrison Avenue, but lost control of the vehicle, which entered the ditch southeast of the intersection and rolled.
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
KELOLAND TV
dakotanewsnow.com
dakotanewsnow.com
KELOLAND TV
kelo.com
Sioux Falls opens drop sites for Christmas trees
SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Christmas tree drop-off sites are now open in Sioux Falls. The City of Sioux Falls has two sites available to the public. Trees can be dropped off at on North Lyon Boulevard which can be accessed from West 12th Street or West Madison Street. The second location is just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 10105 East Chambers Street. All lights and decorations must be removed from the trees. The sites are free and open daily through January 8th.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to give notice of an address or name change. The...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison for trafficking and distributing meth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man was sentenced recently to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for distributing meth in South Dakota. 42-year-old EJ Medina was sentenced on December 19, 2022. Starting on an unknown date, Medina became involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy by...
kelo.com
Frozen sprinkler sends Avera Flandreau patients elsewhere
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — A frozen sprinkler pipe in the Avera Flandreau hospital has patients being diverted to local hospitals. The hospital informed patients the pipe broke above Emergency Room 1 on Christmas Eve, causing flooding in all of the patient care areas. The staff was able to keep other areas dry. A statement said the hospital was diverting patients to Dell Rapids, Pipestone, and Brookings. Inpatients were also discharged or transferred. There is significant damage to the ER and most of the medical equipment in those rooms. Avera Flandreau expects equipment this week and hopes to have a temporary emergency room by the end of the week.
Vermillion house destroyed in Friday morning fire
Officials arrived on the scene to find smoke coming from the building and the command officer declared a working fire.
Vermillion FD respond to house fire two days before Christmas
Vermillion Fire Department was called to a house on the 200 block of Washington Street just before 7:30 a.m. for a garage fire
