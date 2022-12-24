ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

All lanes of northbound SH 130 at FM 973 closed due to crash involving 18-wheeler

AUSTIN, Texas — Commuters taking State Highway 130 near FM 973 are being been met with delays Wednesday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said that traffic was being diverted on North SH 130 at FM 973 because of a rollover collision involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers were told to expect delays.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man killed in RR 1431 wreck

A Kingsland man died after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving ran into the back of a Chevrolet Cruz on RR 1431 at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Chevrolet had slowed down to make a righthand turn onto CR 122, according to investigating officer Detective Michael Tutor of the Marble Falls Police Department.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
