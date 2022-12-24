FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO