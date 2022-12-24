Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
All lanes of northbound SH 130 at FM 973 closed due to crash involving 18-wheeler
AUSTIN, Texas — Commuters taking State Highway 130 near FM 973 are being been met with delays Wednesday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said that traffic was being diverted on North SH 130 at FM 973 because of a rollover collision involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers were told to expect delays.
2 injured in Manor crash involving 18-wheeler
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on North State Highway 130 where it intersects with Farm to Market Road 973.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of Parmer Lane near Samsung Boulevard
The Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department responded to a crash where an 18-wheeler overturned on East Parmer Lane at Samsung Boulevard.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed in RR 1431 wreck
A Kingsland man died after the Dodge pickup truck he was driving ran into the back of a Chevrolet Cruz on RR 1431 at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Chevrolet had slowed down to make a righthand turn onto CR 122, according to investigating officer Detective Michael Tutor of the Marble Falls Police Department.
Police investigating homicide in south Austin
APD officers are on the scene in the 8500 block of Kansas River Drive, which is off of Menchaca Road near the Grand Oaks neighborhood.
fox7austin.com
Hundreds of passengers reenter Austin airport following evacuation alert
AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of passengers reentered Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after an alarm prompted them to leave Tuesday afternoon. According to AUS, a smoke alarm triggered an evacuation just before 3 p.m. Shortly after, the alarm and evacuation alert were canceled and there was no threat to safety. Hundreds...
KVUE
Austin-Travis County EMS expanding its Narcan kit program
ATCEMS is expanding its Narcan kit program. It's hoping to save lives as opioid overdoses increase in Travis County.
Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting husband in south Austin
Police arrested a woman who they say shot and killed her husband Tuesday morning in south Austin.
Man accused of north Austin food truck theft arrested over the weekend, APD says
A man accused of stealing a north Austin food truck earlier this month was arrested Friday, Dec. 23, according to a Austin Police Department news release.
Fayette County deputies arrest suspects accused of robbery in Cedar Park
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, Fayette County deputies arrested suspects accused of a robbery in Cedar Park as they were heading east towards the Houston area. Sheriff Keith Korenek said deputies received information about two suspect vehicles traveling together on Highway 71. The suspects were believed to have been surveilling a small business owner before following them and later assaulting and robbing the victim before fleeing, deputies said.
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
How law enforcement tracked, arrested Georgetown murder suspect
Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas in Colorado County.
Two people transported from house fire on Ann Showers Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS transported two people from a house fire near Elgin, according to the public information officer for Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (ESD 12).
Officials locate 70-year-old man missing from Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Williamson County officials said the public's help is no longer needed in the search for a missing 70-year-old man last seen in Round Rock early Wednesday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Terrance Allen Nuckolls was last seen on foot just after 2 a.m....
Busy Taylor intersection to install new safety measures in 2023
Where FM 3349 meets U.S. Highway 79, vehicles often yield in the middle of the intersection as they try to cross.
Silver Alert discontinued for 70-year-old Round Rock man with cognitive impairment
A Silver Alert was discontinued for a 70-year-old Round Rock man who had been reported missing Wednesday morning. He was found safe in the afternoon.
Travis County DA says no indictment in deadly Jan. 2021 police shooting of Alex Gonzales
Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza announced Tuesday that a Travis County Grand Jury returned no indictments in a deadly January 2021 shooting involving one of two Austin Police Department officers, according to a news release from Travis County.
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Firefighters put out fire in teachers' lounge of East Austin middle school
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire in the teachers' lounge of Kealing Middle School in East Austin is being blamed on a space heater that was left on. The Austin Fire Department was on scene on Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. The fire was quickly put out. Firefighters remained...
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0