ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Activist, CPD hosting Christmas giveaway for children affected by gun violence

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKUxQ_0jtXqtzj00

'I'm Telling Don't Shoot' hosting Christmas giveaway 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Activists and the Chicago Police Department are teaming up to spread some Christmas cheer.

They're bringing together more than 250 children who lost a parent this year from gun violence and giving them a $100 gift card to buy presents.

It's part of a 10-year effort from the gun violence group - I'm Telling Don't Shoot .

The shopping trip will happen at 10 a.m. at the Walmart near Doty Road and 111th Street, in the Pullman neighborhood.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

How Chicago's gun violence has changed young lives: "It's going to mold you"

In Chicago, you don't have to see the wounds of gun violence to experience the pain of living through it, especially when you are young. CBS News first met Jacari Brown, Jeremiah Bell, Dejanae Polk and Teshyra Winters in 2014 at Marillac House, a West Side community center. At the time, they ranged in age from 9 to 15. Since then, gun violence has continued to shape their lives. "I think Chicago has been labeled helpless by the nation," Polk recently told CBS News. Bell, the youngest, lost his father when he was shot while going to the store. Bell said he doesn't...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Slain woman's family heartbroken as accused killer set to be released before trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a murdered South Chicago woman is outraged that the man charged with killing her is set to be released on his own recognizance, because his case was not brought to trial fast enough.Only on 2, Suzanne Le Mignot has the story of the family's heartbreak."It was pretty hurtful. It was definitely something that we were not expecting," Ebony Peel said of the impending release of Drew Carter III in the kidnapping and murder case involving her sister-in-law, Jessica Flores. Carter is awaiting trial in Flores' murder. The mother of six was reported missing in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspects robbed, carjacked group of men at gunpoint in Streeterville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a group of five armed suspects who targeted several men and carjacked them in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday night.The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ohio Street.Police say the men were going back to their car at a parking garage at the time.The carjackers took the victim's Toyota as well as their wallets and phones.One of the victims was pistol-whipped during the robbery and was treated for minor injuries. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

13-year-old from Chicago under arrest for allegedly stealing a car in Elmhurst

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy from Chicago is under arrest for allegedly stealing a car from a dealership in Elmhurst.Prosecutors said early Monday morning, the teen was in a car, parked on the side of a road. After an officer drove up behind it, the teen sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase.Police say the car was stolen hours earlier. The 13-year-old faces several charges.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting at South Austin gas station leaves 3 wounded, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are recovering after being shot at a gas station in the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.The shooting happened in the 5100 block of West Madison Street around 9:51 p.m.Chicago police say the men were in the parking lot of the gas station when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots. A 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.A 33-year-old man was grazed in the head and taken by CFD to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A 26-year-old man was struck in the right shoulder and taken by CFD to Stroger in fair condition.A fourth victim, a 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattering glass to the mouth and refused EMS. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Agnieszka Chwiesiuk, sister of CPD officer charged in Capitol riot, in court for her role in Jan. 6 attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The sister of a Chicago police officer charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared in court.Agnieszka Chwiesiuk is facing four federal charges. The FBI said she was with her brother Karol inside the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday, a motion was filed requesting a speedy trial and another motion would get rid of what's described as some unnecessary evidence.As for her brother, Karol Chwiesiuk has pleaded "not guilty" and is now on no-pay status with the Chicago Police Department.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL
CBS Chicago

2 passengers wounded after being shot while in rideshare in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot while they were in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday morning.Chicago police tell us someone in a silver car fired shots into that rideshare vehicle around 2 a.m. near 71st and State in Park Manor.The passengers were two 18-year-old men.Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department. One of the passengers was struck in the back and is in serious condition. The other was hit in the right shoulder and is in good condition.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.The man did not say anything to the girl.Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
CBS Chicago

3 in custody after attack on CTA Red Line train in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital this morning after he was beaten on a CTA Red Line train.It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday near State and Monroe.Chicago police say a 26-year-old man was beaten, kicked, and hit in the face with a bottle by several men. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he's expected to be okay. Three people were taken into custody after the incident.Police are still investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana man charged with abusing dog in viral video back in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indiana man who was charged with punching and throwing a dog in a video that went viral back in September is now back in custody. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for the attack on the dog on Sept. 22.Cartegna was seen on surveillance video, in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street. He was also seen craning the dog's neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.He was taken back into custody on Dec. 21 around 10:19 p.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street in River North. Chicago police say Cartegna had a serviceable warrant out of Chicago but didn't disclose what it was for. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and making an improper right turn. Court and bond information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Woman inside South Side home shot by known offender

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot inside a home on Chicago's South Side. Around 7:19 p.m., police say the female victim was inside a residence in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue when a known offender approached her, pulled out a handgun and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in the face in Bronzeville apartment

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face in Bronzeville Monday afternoon. At about 1:55 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was inside an apartment in the 5000 block of South Drexel when she was shot in the face by an unknown offender. The woman was transported to an area hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City officials say they plan to bring asylum seekers to old Woodlawn school by next week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Side residents were fired up Wednesday night after they were left in the dark about plans to turn a school in their Woodlawn neighborhood into a shelter for migrants. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been fighting to get the truth from the city for months about the reported plans for a migrant shelter at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave. The city had said there were no plans to turn the old school into a migrant shelter, despite construction work being done there and documents...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with stabbing dog, chasing 15-year-old girl with knife

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing a dog on the day after Christmas in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.A 15-year-old girl was walking her family chihuahua, Bebe, around 3:20 p.m. on Monday in the front yard of their apartment building in the 6600 block of West Irving Park Road, when Jeanette Olivo walked up and stopped to talk to her. Olivo suddenly ran towards Bebe and stabbed him "without warning or provocation," according to a police report.The 15-year-old girl ran away, and Olivo began chasing her with the knife, and stabbed Bebe several...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
137K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy