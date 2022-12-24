Read full article on original website
The Ringer
NFL Playoff Picture, Week 17 Preview, and the Red-Hot Nets
The East Coast Bias boys start the show by predicting who will make the playoffs in the AFC (2:00) and which teams could be sleepers (7:00). Then, they share their leans for Week 17 (15:00) and give out their best bets (28:00). Finally, they discuss whether the Nets’ recent run proves they can be title contenders (41:00).
The Ringer
NFL Schedule Needs a Makeover
Each week, a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia, who details why the NFL season needs some changes. Host: Nora Princiotti. Guest: Sheil Kapadia. Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson. Additional Production Supervision:...
The Ringer
Week 16 Awards and Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets
(02:21) - Week 16 Awards. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
The Ringer
Luka and Jokic Chase History, the All-Time Fun NBA Team, and NFL Burning Questions With J. Kyle Mann and Benjamin Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Luka Doncic’s 60-point performance in the Mavericks’ win over the Knicks (1:56), as well as Nikola Jokic’s dazzling offensive impact, and the All-Time Fun NBA Starting Five (23:00). Then Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about his five questions for the rest of the NFL season, including “Are we supposed to take this Chargers team seriously?,” “Did the Eagles peak too early?,” and more (1:00:39).
