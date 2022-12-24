ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Memories from the warming house

By By Jane Schultz
The Country Today
The Country Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49f9Gp_0jtXqkIQ00

“It’s alright. Take your skates to school and walk to the rink from there. Dad or I will pick you up when it gets dark. That’s about 5:30 and supper will be ready,” Mom said. She probably wishes she could join us. I know she likes to skate. She skates backwards too and does turns. She says, “that was a long time ago and now I take care of you guys so you can skate.” Dad loves it that we skate too. He tried it a long time ago but his ankles were weak. I guess ankles are important to skating. Mine must be okay cause I can skate.

It snowed this morning. That’s another thing. I love snow. I think of it as My Snow. I want to be the first one to go out in it and truck around making tracks and angels and snowballs. Of course I love it when my brothers come out and , if it’s good packin’ we make snow balls and snowmen. We go sled riding over a Conley’s Hill. All the kids go there. It’s a way high hill and the snow covers it all winter. Our sliding makes a perfect surface. We wax the runners so they don’t stick. I think it an alleyway but no cars use it in the winter because it is very steep. Perfect for sled riding. My mom hasn’t seen this place. Neither has Dad. They always want us to be safe. No one ever gets hut. We take turns and no one tries to do stupid stuff. There are no hills back in MT Prospect, Illinois. Here in Chippewa Falls there are hills everywhere and the snow! Once it comes....it stays all winter long. One snowfall, and another and another. Then cold, cold, temperatures.

This morning was a dusting kind of snow, harmless light feathery flakes. There will be shovels at the warming house and we can clean off the ice quick, quick. Sometimes I shovel in my pacs while my socks are still warm. I bring other socks for my skates and warm them up while we clean the ice. They, some guys from the city who help Mr. Cohoon, flooded the rink last night. They use the hoses from the Fire House and pump the water out of the creek. It’s a little bumpy but good enough. Our shovels kinda smooth it out.

I made my way sliding down the cliff and across Duncan Creek to the path we dug out on the outside of the rink. There is snow packed up around the board and our walking on it has made a path around to the warming house. There is a wooden ramp from the door of the warming onto the ice. There is a wooden railing on both sides for kids and people to hold onto. Once you have your skates on those blades slide and falling down happens a lot. Good thing you have lots of clothes on for padding when you fall, especially on ice that’s kinds bumpy.

We look out for each other, my brothers and the other kids. Mr. Cohoon is already there. Smoke is coming from the chimney. There isn’t much wind so the smoke is curling upwards and I can smell it too. The warming house is all wood, rounded logs layered together with, I guess cement. Those logs are smooth and rounded inside and out. The floor boards are wide. They are all choppy and sawdust looking from the skates clomping on them all the time. There are benches just right for sitting and putting on your skates.

They are on three sides of the room. The stove is in the center. It’s like it was there first and they built the shack around it. It’s really warm, even hot when the fire gets to roaring. The cracking and spitting is a great sound. The surface of the old black stove is hot. You can get close and warm up. But don’t get too close. Mr Cohoon always takes care of it. We warm our gloves and mittens on racks that are close up to the stove. Skates thunk and clink. All the kids are shouting, teasing, laughing. There are socks of all sizes and colors on the drying racks.

Some of the big kids put their mitts right on the stove just to hear them sizzle. Sometimes a kid gets wet in Duncan Creek and has to dry more than their socks. Is there a word for the smell of wet woolen socks?? I would know this smell anywhere for the rest of my life.

Some kids spend a lot of time in the warming house but not me. I want to be out there on the ice skating. I love the feeling of the cold air on my face. The smooth sound of the blades across the ice. I feel strong, in control. There are fun things to do on skates, moving backwards, spinning, getting up speed and jumping over a log, stopping fast, turning, changing directions ... always in balance, in control. It is exhilarating to feel your body do this stuff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

MARY GERDES AND RE-PETE’S SALOON AND GRILL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mary Gerdes (WWIS) and Re-Pete’s Saloon and Grill deserve recognition with the Sunshine Award for helping out their community in Jackson County. Because of the power outages they have set up a place for people who are out of power to come and get warm and have a warm meal. They are the angels in our community.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with burglarizing Eau Claire day care

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody and is accused of burglarizing an Eau Claire day care twice this week. 23-year-old Michael Phillippi was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Eau Claire Police Department. Police said Eau Claire Kindercare, which is located on the 2000 block...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Crash in Jackson County Wisconsin leaves one dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin.According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were working on an active crash scene at milepost 115 on Interstate 94 when a second crash occurred. The deadly crash occurred when the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to slow sufficiently to avoid slower-moving traffic around the crash scene.The GMC rear-ended a vehicle and struck a trailer unit after leaving the roadway.The driver of the GMC later succumbed to his injuries despite troopers attempting life-saving efforts.Information on this crash is limited. Check here for more updates.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor. 
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WINTER STORM WARNING: Travel not recommended through tomorrow and Friday, with a wide range of impacts possible

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another winter storm that presents itself in two phases. The first phase will focus primarily on snowfall, with snow showers moving in as early as the late morning for some of our northwestern counties, before becoming a bit more widespread and spreading to our southeastern counties by the afternoon. Snow showers will be heavy at times, of course creating the possibility for slick roads as well as visibility issues. These snow showers will continue through the evening and into the overnight before tapering off and leading to scattered snow showers by tomorrow morning. With the bitter cold temperatures, this will be a light and fluffy snow, which will play a big factor in phase two of this storm system. Accumulations will likely be higher to the northwest, being that they will see the snow showers for a longer duration. While the southern parts of the viewing area are currently showing 3-6″ possible, be sure to note that locally higher accumulations are possible. While these pose their own sort of impacts, accumulations will not necessarily pose the largest impact of this storm system.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Taylor County Robbery Suspect Arrested

GILMAN, WI (WSAU) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the Christmas Eve robbery at Cenex in Gilman. Officers say their investigation led them to 36-year-old Tommy Lee Wilkes, who was arrested on Monday after a search warrant was issued for his home. According to detectives, Wilkes may have walked into the gas station with a handgun and demanded money from the register.
GILMAN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New trial requested in Ezra McCandless case

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A person serving a life sentence for killing an Eau Claire man is requesting a new trial. 25-year-old Ezra McCandless was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole after 50 years in Feb. 2020. In Nov. 2019, McCandless was convicted in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Alex Woodworth of Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
The Mystery Reporter

The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom

Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WSAW

Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman

GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
GILMAN, WI
The Country Today

The Country Today

505
Followers
439
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy