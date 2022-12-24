Memories from the warming house

“It’s alright. Take your skates to school and walk to the rink from there. Dad or I will pick you up when it gets dark. That’s about 5:30 and supper will be ready,” Mom said. She probably wishes she could join us. I know she likes to skate. She skates backwards too and does turns. She says, “that was a long time ago and now I take care of you guys so you can skate.” Dad loves it that we skate too. He tried it a long time ago but his ankles were weak. I guess ankles are important to skating. Mine must be okay cause I can skate.

It snowed this morning. That’s another thing. I love snow. I think of it as My Snow. I want to be the first one to go out in it and truck around making tracks and angels and snowballs. Of course I love it when my brothers come out and , if it’s good packin’ we make snow balls and snowmen. We go sled riding over a Conley’s Hill. All the kids go there. It’s a way high hill and the snow covers it all winter. Our sliding makes a perfect surface. We wax the runners so they don’t stick. I think it an alleyway but no cars use it in the winter because it is very steep. Perfect for sled riding. My mom hasn’t seen this place. Neither has Dad. They always want us to be safe. No one ever gets hut. We take turns and no one tries to do stupid stuff. There are no hills back in MT Prospect, Illinois. Here in Chippewa Falls there are hills everywhere and the snow! Once it comes....it stays all winter long. One snowfall, and another and another. Then cold, cold, temperatures.

This morning was a dusting kind of snow, harmless light feathery flakes. There will be shovels at the warming house and we can clean off the ice quick, quick. Sometimes I shovel in my pacs while my socks are still warm. I bring other socks for my skates and warm them up while we clean the ice. They, some guys from the city who help Mr. Cohoon, flooded the rink last night. They use the hoses from the Fire House and pump the water out of the creek. It’s a little bumpy but good enough. Our shovels kinda smooth it out.

I made my way sliding down the cliff and across Duncan Creek to the path we dug out on the outside of the rink. There is snow packed up around the board and our walking on it has made a path around to the warming house. There is a wooden ramp from the door of the warming onto the ice. There is a wooden railing on both sides for kids and people to hold onto. Once you have your skates on those blades slide and falling down happens a lot. Good thing you have lots of clothes on for padding when you fall, especially on ice that’s kinds bumpy.

We look out for each other, my brothers and the other kids. Mr. Cohoon is already there. Smoke is coming from the chimney. There isn’t much wind so the smoke is curling upwards and I can smell it too. The warming house is all wood, rounded logs layered together with, I guess cement. Those logs are smooth and rounded inside and out. The floor boards are wide. They are all choppy and sawdust looking from the skates clomping on them all the time. There are benches just right for sitting and putting on your skates.

They are on three sides of the room. The stove is in the center. It’s like it was there first and they built the shack around it. It’s really warm, even hot when the fire gets to roaring. The cracking and spitting is a great sound. The surface of the old black stove is hot. You can get close and warm up. But don’t get too close. Mr Cohoon always takes care of it. We warm our gloves and mittens on racks that are close up to the stove. Skates thunk and clink. All the kids are shouting, teasing, laughing. There are socks of all sizes and colors on the drying racks.

Some of the big kids put their mitts right on the stove just to hear them sizzle. Sometimes a kid gets wet in Duncan Creek and has to dry more than their socks. Is there a word for the smell of wet woolen socks?? I would know this smell anywhere for the rest of my life.

Some kids spend a lot of time in the warming house but not me. I want to be out there on the ice skating. I love the feeling of the cold air on my face. The smooth sound of the blades across the ice. I feel strong, in control. There are fun things to do on skates, moving backwards, spinning, getting up speed and jumping over a log, stopping fast, turning, changing directions ... always in balance, in control. It is exhilarating to feel your body do this stuff.