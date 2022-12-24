ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

PODCAST: Clark Howard year-end review 2022

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — 2022 will be remembered as a year for record-challenging inflation, fluctuating oil and gas prices, and record spending by the federal government.

WOKV Consumer Warrior Clark Howard sits down with Cox Media Group anchor Skyler Cooper for a look back at some of the top money stories from the year, including the future of electric vehicles and solar/wind power.

LISTEN: Clark Howard year-end review 2022

DEPTH: Follow Clark Howard for money-saving tips and ways to avoid getting ripped off.

