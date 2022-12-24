Read full article on original website
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
This New Dollar General Store Opened TodayBryan DijkhuizenColdwater, MI
Fries come in flurry of flavors at HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Welcome to the last week of 2022. With New Year’s resolutions coming down the pipeline, let me suggest one way to precede those good habits with some indulgent ones. HOMES Brewery, known for its Korean pub fare and host of draft beers, does French fries...
‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
Ring in 2023 at these New Year's Eve events in the Ann Arbor area
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Bars, clubs and other establishments all over the Ann Arbor area are preparing to ring in the new year. Celebrate the start of 2023 with the following events:. LIVE Nightclub: The nightclub in Ann Arbor plans to host its New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The party plans to feature party favors, VIP packages and music from Kevin Michael and DJs JustCause, Danny Fantom and Aesthetic.
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Lansing?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
26 new restaurants that began serving the Kalamazoo area in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years in which restaurant closings were nearly as common as restaurant openings in Kalamazoo County, the news was much better for entrepreneurs in 2022. The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive only reported on two permanent closures this year for longtime restaurants in the county, Food Dance and...
New wedding and event center coming to historic building in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new wedding and event center is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. The City of Kalamazoo was recently awarded a $25,000 grant earlier from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program that will be used by Haymarket Event Center, LLC, according to a news release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
These Ann Arbor businesses closed during 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor saw more than 30 businesses open in 2022, it also saw a handful close. From planned-out anniversary closures to abrupt closures noted only by signs on doors, these Ann Arbor businesses shuttered their doors in 2022. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches. Which Which Superior...
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
As mixed-use hotel project goes up in Ann Arbor, crane installation will affect traffic
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a crane is installed at the work site for a new nine-story, mixed-use development in Ann Arbor, near the University of Michigan’s hospitals, residents will have to contend with a temporary street closure in the new year. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan....
Battle Creek $5M Estate for Sale Complete with 5000 sq ft Bunker
Talk about taking "has it all" to a whole other level, this estate pretty much blows your mind when it comes to amenities. Located in Battle Creek, the home is currently listed for $4.9 million. What exactly does that kind of bankroll get you? Well, listen up, because it's pretty impressive, unique, and interesting at the same time.
Jackson’s Hot Air Jubilee will host Women’s National Balloon Championships
JACKSON, MI – The Jackson Hot Air Jubilee will host a women’s hot air balloon championship competition at its 2023 festival. The Jubilee will host the 2023 U.S. Women’s Hot Air Balloon National Championship competition in conjunction with the Balloon Federation of America Hot Air Competition Division. The event will precede Hot Air Jubilee Weekend and run from July 16-21, 2023 at Ella Sharp Park, 2800 Fourth St.
What’s that rising on Ann Arbor’s Hill Street? More student housing
ANN ARBOR, MI — More student apartments are coming near downtown Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. One of the latest projects on the rise is just east of Main Street at 140 Hill St., where the wooden framing for a 5,600-square-foot, townhouse-style quadplex is taking shape. “Another...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Exercise equipment and upgraded trails are coming to Loomis Park in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Loomis Park will soon be getting a new playground and picnic shelter. Improvements to the park and the Boos Recreation Center, 210 Gilbert St., started in 2020. This city is now ready to move onto Phase 2 of the project -- new multi-generational exercise equipment and additional trails, Parks Director Kelli Hoover said.
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
Man shot on Christmas by Battle Creek police had replica gun, real knives
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A man who was shot by police officers had two knives and a “well done” replica revolver. The 22-year-old Battle Creek man was shot twice in the torso by two Battle Creek police officers around 10:30 p.m., Dec. 25, at a home on North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township, Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley said during a news conference Dec. 28.
Heating, leaks hit Lansing apartments after snow storm
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s blizzard has left its mark on some Lansing apartment buildings facing no heat and flooding. While some apartment owners said they are fixing the problems, one woman said it is exhausting waiting for improvements. “I’m hoping they can get the bigger things taken care of like the heat and […]
Missing Michigan doctor’s body found beneath pond ice near his home
JACKSON, MI -- The body of a Jackson area doctor recently reported missing has been located under the ice of a pond near his home, police said. Blackman-Leonia Department of Public Safety officials said the body of Dr. Bolek Payan was discovered about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
