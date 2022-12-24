ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Oregonian

3 stunning satellite views of NW winter storm

High winds and heavy rain on Tuesday left Oregon sodden and without power in many locations. Satellites from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured views of the Pacific storm, sometimes known as a Pineapple Express. The first view focuses on the high winds, which should subside about 7 p.m....
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
