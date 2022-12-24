Read full article on original website
Related
3 stunning satellite views of NW winter storm
High winds and heavy rain on Tuesday left Oregon sodden and without power in many locations. Satellites from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured views of the Pacific storm, sometimes known as a Pineapple Express. The first view focuses on the high winds, which should subside about 7 p.m....
California closing out the year with series of storms
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new series of storms began bringing rain to California on Thursday, raising concerns that the already drenched northern and central parts of the state could see flooding. “While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to...
Dear Doctor: Iodine deficiencies are rare in the U.S. and Canada
DEAR DR. ROACH: I notice that the specialty salts I now buy, such as Himalayan or sea salt, are not iodized. Should I be concerned about getting enough iodine in my diet? -- P.M. ANSWER: Iodine is necessary to make the thyroid hormones. In the United States, the areas with...
