Everyone has experienced waking up late at night followed by insomnia that makes you feel quite anxious. The Ancient Chinese Medicine Clock says that this is related to your health and it means that some of your organs are self-regulating at that time. Your feelings also affect how you sleep at night. Therefore, if you’re under stress, you feel emotional distress or are having nightmares, it might lead to insomnia and even bigger health problems.

1 DAY AGO