QuikTrip starts long zoning process for gas station proposed at Saint Louis University entrance that's opposed by residents

Midtown Building's Demolition Faces Holdup Over Hotel Plans
The developer is planning two hotels — but has yet to request a building permit
KMOV
Business license fees increase in Metro East city without notice, business owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Cahokia Heights businesses are frustrated after they tell News 4 they received bills in the mail about increased annual business license fees without prior notice. Several business owners said the annual fees increased by hundreds of dollars. News 4 obtained a copy of the...
Neighborhood group seeks control of a NorthSide Regeneration property
ST. LOUIS — A neighborhood group is seeking control of a NorthSide Regeneration building it says has deteriorated over years. Covenant Blu Grand Center Neighborhood Association in October sued NorthSide, related firm Rice Capital Group, NorthSide owner Paul McKee, and creditors Bank of Washington and Scarboro Services, saying it should be able to gain possession of 3509 Page Blvd. under state law if the defendants don't abate nuisance conditions.
Missouri personal property taxes due Dec. 31: Here's what you need to know
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on. Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31 and this year, the rates are higher than ever. If you are planning to pay in person, then plan to pay by Friday. This is a way to avoid additional interest and...
Where you can legally buy and use fireworks in the St. Louis area on New Year's Eve
ST. LOUIS — As we near the end of the year, some people want to end the year with a bang. If you are one of the many people wanting to shoot off your own fireworks, there's something to consider: legality. In some states, it’s either illegal for people...
Medical equipment maker closing St. Louis plant, laying off 160 employees
ST. LOUIS — A maker of medical equipment that in October said it had 146 full-time workers now says it will close its St. Louis plant and lay off 160 employees, citing "ongoing losses from operations." Allied Healthcare Products Inc. said in notice to the state of Missouri that...
Southwest Airlines staff say roughly 10K bags in limbo at STL airport
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of people are still searching for their bags at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Southwest Airlines staff at Lambert said as of Wednesday afternoon there are roughly 7,000 bags at an airport warehouse and 3,000 bags actually in the Southwest Airlines. “It was absolutely awful...
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
St. Louis' $9K guaranteed income program is Missouri's first
(The Center Square) – The city of St. Louis became Missouri’s first municipality to create a guaranteed basic income program when Mayor Tishaura Jones signed Board Bill 116 into law. The bill gives authority to the city’s treasurer to negotiate and execute logistics contracts and permission to the comptroller for distributing $4 million in cash. Approximately 440 households meeting eligibility requirements will receive $500 per month for 18 months. An...
Fire damages home and neighboring house in north St. Louis City Wednesday morning
Emergency crews were at the scene of a house fire in north St. Louis City.
SBA opens flood disaster loan outreach center in East St. Louis
More help is available for people needing disaster assistance after the flooding of last July.
Baggage piles up at Lambert Terminal 2 as Southwest flight issues continue
ST. LOUIS — Hundred of pieces of luggage were visible Wednesday morning on and around the luggage carousels of St. Louis Lambert International Airport's Terminal 2 as mass Southwest Airlines cancellations continued. Southwest canceled thousands more flights Wednesday and Thursday. According to FlightAware, 64% of Southwest's flights were canceled...
St. Louis Mayor Signs Guaranteed Basic Income Bill
About 440 families in St. Louis will receive $500 a month for 18 months
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)
Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
KMOV
Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage nightmare at St. Louis Airport
At St. Louis Lambert international airport, more than 160 flights have been canceled in the previous 24 hours.
2022 in Review: A St. Louis School Shooting Rocks the City in October
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Residents in South City apartment building say they haven't had heat all winter
ST. LOUIS — Residents in a South City apartment building said they have been without heat all winter. Veteran Edward Wood said he has lived in his apartment for more than seven years and right now he does not have heat or power at his apartment on Gustine Avenue.
Police: Man allegedly lit towel on fire before south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old man was arrested after allegedly starting an early Tuesday morning fire at a south St. Louis home. According to police, a 38-year-old woman was inside a home in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue when she woke up to the 46-year-old man allegedly lighting a towel on fire. She told police that the suspect then threw the burning towel in a laundry hamper.
5 On Your Side
