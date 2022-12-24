Read full article on original website
Related
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Holiday Cheer And A Not-So-Bright New Year
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. It’s wedding week for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Li Shin (Remington Hoffman). While the blushing bride-to-be is seemingly happy, not everyone is on board with the nuptials – for obvious reasons. Even Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) questions whether or not this union is right for his sister.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Nightmare: The Twisted Tale for ‘Teriah’ That Would Rip Sharon’s Family Apart
The fallout would forever change them all. Up until recently, Sharon and her children had been pretty content — especially for characters on The Young and the Restless — but drama may be afoot for the fam, and it involves a dream that becomes a nightmare…. Considering Sharon...
SheKnows
First Look at Days of Our Lives’ Peter Reckell Back On the Set — Plus, One ‘Sweet Reunion’
This moment has been a long time coming. In fact, by our calculations, it’s been just over seven years in coming! Days of Our Lives’ Bo died on November 23, 2015 — and now he’s officially back!. Sure, we’ve seen his ghost here and there and...
Tamara Braun has unfinished business on General Hospital and might return now that she has left Days of Our Lives
Tamara BraunPhoto byMichael Fairman Channel screenshot. Soap Hub just announced that Tamara Braun has ended her run as Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives and now General Hospital viewers are wondering if she will return to the ABC soap as Dr. Kim Nero. There is a two-year-old mystery surrounding Kim that has never been explained and GH fans were left hanging In October 2020. At that time Julian Jerome (William deVry) visited Nero, his ex-girlfriend in New York shortly before he died. She was not home but a babysitter had a little boy in a stroller that she referred to as Andy.
SheKnows
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Christian and Katie are missing while their families are socializing
Newman and extended family gatheringPhoto byY&R screenshot. Thursday on The Young and the Restless three of Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) children, a former daughter-in-law and son-in-law are front and center as are two of his grandchildren just before the holidays. In a gesture of goodwill and for the sake of Conner Newman ( Judah Mackey) and Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) decides to put aside his animosity for Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) does the same regarding her ire for Chelsea Lason) Melissa Claire Egan).
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
Who Is the Longest Running Cast Member on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' has many veteran actors who've been with the cast for over four decades.
SheKnows
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen
The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
How ‘Days of Our Lives’ Honored John Aniston in His Final Episode
A bittersweet goodbye. The annual holiday episode of Days of Our Lives honored the late John Aniston with his final appearance on the soap opera. The Monday, December 26, episode began with Aniston’s character, Victor Kiriakis, questioning why Leo Stark (portrayed by Greg Rikaart) was in his home and demanding him to leave. After the […]
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
soaphub.com
Dollar Bill Spencer Should Turn to This B&B Woman Next
Bill Spencer isn’t used to taking no for an answer on The Bold and the Beautiful, but both Brooke Logan and Katie Logan have said that they’re not interested in having a romantic future with the media mogul. The problem is that Bill isn’t used to being alone.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
Comments / 0