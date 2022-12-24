Read full article on original website
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
Pre-Christmas Blizzard Saturday update: Snowfall expected, wind gusts, wind chill
We are still in the grip of a windy winter storm. The effects are slowly lessening, but we still have more snow, wind and cold to endure today. Here’s an update on what we can expect around Michigan. The weather pattern can be broken up into two scenarios across...
WZZM 13
Christmas Eve Blizzard | Poor travel conditions linger, but improvement is in sight
MICHIGAN, USA — It’s been a rough 36 hours across West Michigan, with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties...
jack1065.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
Hazardous, life-threatening conditions persist in SE Michigan even as experts reduce snow totals — Here's what to know
Winter can certainly pack a punch without much snow, experts warned, as a ‘once in a generation’ arctic freeze and dangerous wind gusts slammed into Southeast Michigan early Friday morning — even if snow totals are less than earlier predicted.
Take a look at snowy scenes in Flint during first winter storm of the season
FLINT, MI - The Flint-area is experiencing the first major snow storm of the winter season Friday, Dec. 23. Overall totals for most of mid-Michigan will be in the 3-6 inch range. Wind gusts are expected to be north of 50 miles per hour. A winter storm and blizzard warnings...
WZZM 13
Blizzard warnings end, winter weather alerts continue Monday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blizzard conditions came to an end over West Michigan on Saturday evening, but the snowfall did not. Heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued Saturday night and they are expected to do so through most of Christmas Day!. This fresh snowfall will come with breezy winds...
WZZM 13
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
WZZM 13
13 Weather 2 PM Update: Blizzard Conditions Continue Saturday Afternoon!
Blizzard conditions are continuing in West Michigan Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
radioresultsnetwork.com
Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged
High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Oakland County man with schizophrenia
State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Anthony VanHees, 31. They said he walked away from his group home on Reimanville near Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Blizzard 2022 Latest Reports and Conditions
Reports of conditions continue to roll in, with many meeting the blizzard criteria. Our impacts across West Michigan can be seen in the form of strong wind, reduced visibility and snowfall.
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
Detroit News
cleveland19.com
