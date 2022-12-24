ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522

Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
jack1065.com

Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
MICHIGAN STATE
WZZM 13

Blizzard warnings end, winter weather alerts continue Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blizzard conditions came to an end over West Michigan on Saturday evening, but the snowfall did not. Heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued Saturday night and they are expected to do so through most of Christmas Day!. This fresh snowfall will come with breezy winds...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged

High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
ESCANABA, MI
Detroit News

40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022

Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy