High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO