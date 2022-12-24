Read full article on original website
Rimowa’s Tough Aluminum Watch Case Now Comes in a Stylish All-Black Design
Two years ago, Rimowa debuted a “mini suitcase” for storing your favorite watches. The German luggage maker is now offering the case in a stealthier hue. Much like the previous release in bare metal, the Rimowa watch case in black is crafted from anodized aluminum and sports a trio of Rimowa’s signature details. These include its name spelled out in the brand’s signature typeface, its logo and the vertical rilled grooves that give the recognizable bags their stability. Designed to seamlessly fit in luggage and travel bags, the minimalistic case measures 10 by 4 inches and weighs a light 2.8 pounds. To...
2023 Toyota Prius offers dealer-installed catalytic converter anti-theft guard
At the SEMA show at the beginning of November, Toyota announced an Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program for the main brand and for Lexus. Instead of making customers go to the aftermarket for certain mods, the AAP put dozens of accessories from companies like ARB, Go Rhino, Rigid Industries, and Yakima on dealer parts lists, making the accessories available for order at storefronts and sometimes on a vehicle's online configurator. The catalog isn't limited to off-road gear, either. Carscoops noted that California company MillerCat joined the roster, one of the firm's missions to create metal shielding for catalytic converters. For $140 plus the price of dealer installation, a Prius owner with a Cat Shield has a better chance of keeping a car component that can cost more than $1,000 new, and that the vehicle won't run without.
Land Rover Defender reportedly getting electric variant in 2025
Land Rover has gradually expanded the Defender range since launching the second-generation model for the 2020 model year. The off-roader will receive a mid-cycle update in 2025, according to a recent report, and the range will allegedly grow to include an electric model. Without citing sources, British magazine Auto Express...
Outdoorsy Subaru Crosstrek Boost Gear concept headed to the Tokyo Auto Salon
Subaru has unveiled two of the concepts that it's bringing to the 2023 edition of the Tokyo Auto Salon. Based on the Crosstrek and the Rex, respectively, the Boost Gear-badged design studies receive numerous add-ons intended to make them more capable off the beaten path. The annual Tokyo Auto Salon...
2023 Chevy Silverado Review: Well-rounded but still not class leading
Pros: Lovely interior in most trims (how about that!); whisper-quiet diesel; useful MultiPro tailgate; responsive handling. Cons: Rougher ride than competitors; no hybrid or electric option (yet) The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado gets only minor updates, but really, who cares? Chevy did so much heavy lifting last year that it deserved...
Cadillac's Celestiq brings return of Flying Goddess hood ornament
Now that Cadillac has been given the funding and freedom to create cars like the Celestiq (potentially) worthy of the brand's heyday, it is (potentially) fitting that an icon of that heyday returns. The luxury automaker announced it's bringing back the Flying Goddess hood ornament created in 1929 for its V16 models like the 1930 Sport Phaeton. Today's Cadillac gave GM Design sculptor Richard Wiquist the job of hand sculpting a new Goddess for the Celestiq that would represent the brand's heritage and the craftsmanship embodied in the $300,000 electric sedan, and that would, in pose as well as metaphor, point the way forward.
Alfa Romeo prioritizing vehicle quality and customer satisfaction
Stellantis honcho Carlos Tavares has proved himself adroit at the turnaround. GM had lost money on its European Opel/Vauxhall unit for two decades before Tavares took the helm at Peugeot-Citroen (PSA) and bought GM's European arm. Tavares restored Opel/Vauxhall to profit in a year. Within 18 months of PSA's "merger" with Fiat-Chrysler being official, we're no longer hearing doomsday stories from some of the perpetually troubled marques under the new umbrella. All of the Italians — Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati — say they're doing well, Alfa Romeo back in the black and planning a range that will be more accessible and more fun to own. Having established Tavares' mastery of the basics, we've yet to find out if he knows how to transform a brand, which is what all of the Italian automakers need. At Alfa Romeo, the North American heads told Automotive News that they're still establishing the foundations of a revolution. In doing so, the brand sounds more like the kind of premium automaker it's been aspiring to be since its return in 2008.
Junkyard Gem: 2007 Saturn Vue Green Line
When the first Insights appeared in American Honda showrooms in late 1999, the era of production gas-electric hybrids on our streets officially began. That car was so cramped and goofy-looking, despite being a 60-mpg masterpiece of fuel-efficient design, that few paid it much mind … but then the Prius arrived here about a year later. The Prius looked and drove like a reasonably normal car, yet got unbelievable fuel economy. Competitors took note, and more production hybrid models hit the roads. GM jumped in fairly early, with a semi-hybrid package on the 2004 Silverado, but that wasn't a true hybrid (in which an electric motor provides power to the wheels). After Ford introduced the Escape Hybrid for 2005, The General got busy and developed the Saturn Vue Green Line with a genuine gas-electric powertrain. Making its debut in the 2007 model year, the Vue Green Line didn't sell particularly well but brought General Motors into the hybrid-electric big leagues. Here's one of those first-year machines, found in a Denver-area boneyard recently.
Volvo reapplies to trademark the term C60
Perusing the database at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, CarBuzz happened on a trademark application Volvo cars filed for the term C60. Submitted earlier this month, on December 14, the mark would cover "Vehicles and Products for locomotion by land, air or water." Sounds like a car to us. Knowing the way trademarks go — which means knowing we might never see them on a production vehicle — this could be Volvo hedging a very long bet. The easiest guess as to where C60 might fit in the lineup is as the crossover coupe version of the XC60 Recharge, following the mold of the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge (pictured). With the current, second-gen XC60 having arrived for the 2018 model year, we would think a C60 version waits until a heavy facelift or new generation to join the party, assuming it ever happens.
Space Campers to offer the ultimate convertible Tesla Cybertruck tent
In August, we found out about Montana's Go Fast Campers (GFC), maker of Swiss army knife pickup bed wedge tents. The tent bed sat on a convertible platform allowing various kinds of reclining as well as an 8-foot standup height inside the pickup bed, the structure's three locking panels created a topper that also provided shade plus weather and cargo protection, and the pickup bed could be used for its intended hauling purposes with the tent installed. A company called Space Campers is here with the same kind of multipurpose, bed-topping wedge tent for the Cybertruck. The California-based outfit showed renders of its design over the summer. It's back with a video walkthrough of the feature set and options. These are still renders, so judge accordingly; however, Tesla's said to be sitting on more than one million reservations for the Cybertruck, so there's no doubt companies will find the funding to take advantage of demand.
2023 Lincoln Aviator gets a few small changes, small price bumps
The 2023 Lincoln Aviator Lincoln makes a few small changes to its offer, as . On the feature side, the 12-way Comfort Front Seats for driver and passenger are gone. The bottom three trims, Standard, Reserve and Grand Touring all come with a 10-way Comfort Front Seat for the driver and an eight-way throne for the passenger. The Black Label and Grand Touring continue with their 30-way Perfect Position front seats. Outside, the Bronze Smoke Metallic and Burgundy Velvet Metallic colors depart the exterior palette, replaced by Diamond Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Jewel Sandstone.
Ram applies to trademark 'Ram 1500 REV'
On January 5, 2023 Ram plans to introduce the world to what it calls "The truck of the future." This is expected to be the Ram Revolution Concept pickup, the battery-electric rig anticipated to hit the market in 2024 offering up to 500 miles of range and a conservative fast-charging max of 150 kW. Ram's taking a different approach compared to other battery-electric pickup makers, though, by planning to put a range-extended Ram on the market alongside the full-electric truck. When CarBuzz performed its usual survey of records at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, it found Fiat Chrysler had applied to trademark the term "Ram 1500 REV" on December 20. CarBuzz wonders which version of the coming electrified Ram the name will refer to, since "REV" could refer to the Revolution tag we've tied to the pure-electric model or could stand for range-extended vehicle. Mopar Insiders believes the term will be used for the range-extender.
McMurtry Speirling blitzes the (metric) quarter-mile in 7.97 seconds
In August, the McMurtry Automotive Spéirling set a new overall record up the 1.16-mile hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a time of 39.14 seconds. McMurtry took that Goodwood car in its Goodwood spec to one of Carwow's open-air studios, this one at the Millbrook Proving Ground, so the YouTube channel could climb all over the single-seater and run its trademark acceleration tests. The Millbrook runs yielded a 0-60 run of 2.09 seconds and a standing quarter-mile time of 8.64 seconds using an independent GPS measurement device. But the strip was wet, leaving presenter Mat Watson unsatisfied. To get his satisfaction, Carwow transported the Speirling to the Silverstone circuit, hiring the track and a jet-powered dryer truck to lay a grippy line down the Hangar Straight. Those finer conditions allowed the Speirling, in the video above, to blitz the 0-60 in 1.4 seconds and the quarter-mile in 7.97 seconds.
2023 VW ID.4 gets price bump, even for reservation holders
There's definite bad news and potential good news for shoppers trying to put a Volkswagen ID.4 in the driveway. Electrek got hold of a letter VW sent to reservations holders informing expectant buyers that the 2023 ID.4 will cost an additional $1,500 for every unit built on January 4 and afterward. The company included the same information in a segment of its FAQ for reservation holders, confirming they'll be charged the new amount due to an "increase in the cost of goods and supply chain shortages." Updated MSRPs will hit the VW site on the appointed day; after the $1,295 destination charge, the sums for the entire model lineup will be:
Junkyard Gem: 1991 Mazda Navajo
Noting the way American Motors and then Chrysler printed money by putting former sedan and wagon drivers into new XJ Cherokees during the second half of the 1980s, Ford got busy designing a suburbia-friendly SUV based on off-the-shelf Ranger powertrain and suspension components. This was the Explorer, which debuted for the 1991 model year and sparked the commuter-truck craze that boomed during the 1990s and continues to this day. We all know about the prominence of the '91 Explorer in the annals of American automotive history, but do we remember that Mazda sold a badge-engineered version for a few years? Here's one of those rare trucks, found in a Denver self-service yard recently.
