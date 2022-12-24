ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts Reportedly Has an SC Joint Sprain

By John McMullen
Don't expect to see the Eagles QB again until the playoffs unless the team needs to beat the Giants in Week 18 to clinch the division title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs

Even with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, an NFC East championship, and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs Eagles fans wouldn’t be getting what they really want for Christmas this year.

Of paramount concern is the health of quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who will miss the Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys with a sprained throwing shoulder. The injury has now been more clearly defined by ESPN’s Adam Schefter as a Sternoclavicular (SC) Joint Sprain.

According to Dr. Peter J. Millett, a shoulder surgery and sports medicine specialist at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, “a sternoclavicular joint sprain is a distinct injury that is not as common as other sprains that can occur within the joint.”

The SC joint is responsible for supporting the shoulder joint. It is also the main connection between the shoulder and arms and connects the collarbone with the breastbone, which is likely why initial fears of a broken collarbone were spreading like wildfire in the gambling community.

That fear was lessened by Hurts’ ability to finish a 25-20 win in Chicago last Sunday as well as X-Rays after the game.

An MRI Monday morning revealed the sprain of the SC joint which involves a tear of the ligaments that make up that region of the shoulder.

The injury is graded on a I to III scale with the former being the least serious (a minor tear within the ligaments that causes pain, but can be easily treated with ice, anti-inflammatory medications, a sling, and physical therapy).

The latter is the most serious where all of the ligaments within this region of the shoulder suffer trauma and arthroscopic shoulder surgery is typically recommended.

By the way, things are shaking out with Hurts, it’s becoming clear that he suffered a Grade II SC joint sprain.

That’s where the sternoclavicular joint shows a tear between the collarbone and breastbone that is more visible to the naked eye. According to the Steadman Clinic, “while the tear itself is larger and presents an increase in symptoms, the ligaments surrounding this area still remain connected.”

In such cases “conservative treatment is also used to treat a Grade II sprain of the sternoclavicular joint, however, physical therapy will be needed so strength and range of motion can be regained.”

NFL sources confirmed to SI.com Eagles Today earlier this week that Hurts would need some time to regain strength and range of motion in the damaged joint, matching up with the Grade II definition.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni officially ruled Hurts out of the Dallas game on Thursday and said the organization continues to take things day-by-day when it comes to Week 17 against New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

"He tried like crazy (to make the Dallas game)," Sirianni said. "And I know he still wants to go. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around."

The Eagles’ magic number is just one for both the NFC East and top seed in the conference and if the team is able to secure those things on Christmas Eve, it’s unlikely you will see Hurts until the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

If not there is a chance that his return for the Week 18 game against the New York Giants is more of a possibility than Jan. 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

On an individual level, Hurts has had a spectacular 2022 season, with his 35 total touchdowns (22 passing and 13 rushing), matching Randall Cunningham's franchise record, while also throwing for 3,472 yards and rushing for 747 yards.

His absence late in the season, however, likely clears the path for Kansas City’s Patric Mahomes to win another MVP award.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

