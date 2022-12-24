ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parkland Talk

Parkland Library Holds Free Screening Of Disney’s Planes

The Parkland Library invites residents to Family Movie Night, a screening of Disney’s ‘Planes,’ starring Val Kilmer, Dane Cook, Gabriel Iglesias, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Planes is a 3D computer-animated children’s comedy that tells the story of Dusty Crophopper, a crop dusting plane that dreams of racing in...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Legislative Updates from Rep. Christine Hunschofsky

Happy Holidays! Time has flown by this year, and it’s hard to believe that the holidays are already here. This has always been my favorite time of the year, as it is an opportunity to reflect on what is truly important in life and an occasion to celebrate with family and friends. It is important to make these memories special since they will stay with us and our children over the years.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Parkland Talk

Does Your Yard Have What it Takes to Win a 2023 NatureScape Emerald Award?

2022 Emerald Awards winner Cindy Rust of Davie, FL. The NatureScape Emerald Award is an annual competition that recognizes businesses, municipalities, schools, and homeowners who have crafted and maintained model Florida-style landscapes that demonstrate visible ecological practices. The competition is now open and broken into two rounds. In round one,...
DAVIE, FL
Parkland Talk

City of Parkland Offering 2 Scholarships for High School Seniors

The City of Parkland is excited to announce that it is offering two scholarships for local high school seniors. These scholarships allow high-achieving students to continue their education and pursue their dreams. The first scholarship is the Community Advisory Board Scholarship. This scholarship is open to students with a cumulative...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO

What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

School Choice Application Window Opens for 2023/24

Beginning December 1, Broward County Public Schools will open the School Choice application window where parents can apply online for school reassignments, Nova, and magnet programs. During the window lasting through February 6, 2023, families are encouraged to explore all of the district’s School Choice options for their families for...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Talk

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Parkland FL

 https://parklandtalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy