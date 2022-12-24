Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Parkland Chamber of Commerce Hosts Jan. 11 Panel and Breakfast With Local Leaders
Mayor Rich Walker, State Rep. Christine hunschofsky, BSO Captain Michele McCardle, and Executive Lt. Michael Gelske. Residents and business owners can get the scoop on the local business environment at an upcoming Parkland Chamber of Commerce event. The chamber will host its Meet Your Parkland City Leaders event on Wednesday,...
Parkland Library Holds Free Screening Of Disney’s Planes
The Parkland Library invites residents to Family Movie Night, a screening of Disney’s ‘Planes,’ starring Val Kilmer, Dane Cook, Gabriel Iglesias, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Planes is a 3D computer-animated children’s comedy that tells the story of Dusty Crophopper, a crop dusting plane that dreams of racing in...
Legislative Updates from Rep. Christine Hunschofsky
Happy Holidays! Time has flown by this year, and it’s hard to believe that the holidays are already here. This has always been my favorite time of the year, as it is an opportunity to reflect on what is truly important in life and an occasion to celebrate with family and friends. It is important to make these memories special since they will stay with us and our children over the years.
Does Your Yard Have What it Takes to Win a 2023 NatureScape Emerald Award?
2022 Emerald Awards winner Cindy Rust of Davie, FL. The NatureScape Emerald Award is an annual competition that recognizes businesses, municipalities, schools, and homeowners who have crafted and maintained model Florida-style landscapes that demonstrate visible ecological practices. The competition is now open and broken into two rounds. In round one,...
Parkland Crime Update: Child Injured After Pulling Down Soccer Goal Post
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 12, 2022. Criminal Mischief. On 12/08/2022, on Upper Ridge Dr., an unknown suspect knocked over the victim’s mailbox, causing damage. Information. On...
City of Parkland Offering 2 Scholarships for High School Seniors
The City of Parkland is excited to announce that it is offering two scholarships for local high school seniors. These scholarships allow high-achieving students to continue their education and pursue their dreams. The first scholarship is the Community Advisory Board Scholarship. This scholarship is open to students with a cumulative...
Countdown to 2023/24 Begins: Broward County School Board Approves New Calendar
In a move that has pleased many parents and students in Broward County, the School Board of Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its meeting on December 13, 2022. The first day of the new school year will be Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.
Seminole Coconut Creek Casino Hosts Free New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
The Seminole Coconut Creek Casino is once again welcoming residents to ring in the New Year with a jam-packed night of fireworks and fun. On Saturday, December 31, from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, located at 5550 NW 40th Street, holds its annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, featuring live music provided by The Livestays.
Coconut Creek Car Show Features Live Music and Amazing Automobiles
The City of Coconut Creek welcomes car enthusiasts to an event that promises to showcase the best automobiles locals have to offer. The Coconut Creek Car Show will take place on Sunday, January 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Community Center located at 1100 North Lyons Road. The event is open to all ages and will be free to attend.
Young Jewish Professionals Holds ‘Chanukah on the Ranch’ Celebration
Young Jewish Professionals of Broward invites others to a celebration of Chanukah. Chanukah on the Ranch takes place at the sprawling Apache Sunsets Horse Rescue located at 5401 Godfrey Road in Parkland on Monday, December 19, from 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Organized by Young Jewish Professionals, a not-for-profit...
Chabad of Parkland’s Traveling Chanukah Experience Turns Holiday Fun Mobile
Chanukah is here, Chanukah is there, and Chanukah is everywhere, thanks to a Chabad of Parkland event that’s bringing the holiday celebration straight to a neighborhood near you. On select nights from Sunday, December 18 to Sunday, December 25, Chabad of Parkland brings its fun-filled Traveling Chanukah Experience to...
Loxahatchee Road Makeover Approved: Major Safety Improvements Coming
Residents of Parkland can finally look forward to improvements on Loxahatchee Road after the Broward County Board of County Commissioners approved funding for the project at a recent meeting. Work is set to begin in the summer of 2023 and is expected to take approximately three years to complete. The...
Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre Presents ‘The Selfish Giant’ At The Parkland Library
The Parkland Library invites residents to see Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre perform Oscar Wilde’s fairytale The Selfish Giant, the story of a giant with a garden of peach trees who learns to share. Bits ‘N Pieces Puppet Theatre offers original adaptations of classic children’s stories and tours...
Register Now for Anthony Rizzo’s 11th Annual Walk-Off for Cancer Dec. 3
Anthony Rizzo’s Walk-Off for cancer in 2019. The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s annual walk-off for cancer is back, and fans can join the three-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion in the 5k walk. The in-person walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, and is at...
Parkland Chamber of Commerce Invites Its Members to Empowering Women Luncheon
The Parkland Chamber of Commerce invites its members for a luncheon featuring guest speakers. On Thursday, December 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Parkland Chamber of Commerce members are invited to attend the Empowering Women Luncheon at the Parkland Golf & Country Club. The luncheon – organized by...
Wow Tasting Experience Brings 50 Varieties of Whiskey From Around the World to Parkland
Parkland residents are invited to a holiday celebration of spirits, fare, music, and people, with a portion of the proceeds donated to children battling cancer. The WoW Tasting Experience takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 5 p.m. inside the MiraLago Clubhouse, located at 8955 Miralago Drive in Parkland. Wonders...
Friendship Circle’s ‘Chanukah On The Farm’ Celebration Provides Family-Friendly Holiday Fun
Friendship Circle invites the Parkland community to a celebration in support of those with special needs during the holiday season. The Chanukah on the Farm event takes place at Friendship Circle Campus, located at 7170 Loxahatchee Road, on December 20 from 5-6:30 p.m. According to event organizers, guests can expect...
Family Bagels of Long Island Holds ‘Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah’ Celebration Fundraiser
Family Bagels of Long Island and Moms Play Mah Jongg invite the community for a Hanukkah celebration, with donations slated for two children’s holiday wishes. The Latkes & Vodka Hanukkah celebration, located at Family Bagels of Long Island, is on Wednesday, December 7, from 6:30-p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission...
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
School Choice Application Window Opens for 2023/24
Beginning December 1, Broward County Public Schools will open the School Choice application window where parents can apply online for school reassignments, Nova, and magnet programs. During the window lasting through February 6, 2023, families are encouraged to explore all of the district’s School Choice options for their families for...
