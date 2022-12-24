Read full article on original website
Private Afghan universities risk closure after ban on women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A quarter of Afghanistan’s private universities risks closure because of the ban on female students imposed by the Taliban government, a spokesman for the sector said Thursday. Afghanistan’s rulers last week barred women from attending universities effective immediately, dealing another blow to women and...
Detroit News
Perrino: Free speech was under fire in 2022 | Opinion
The constituency for principled free speech advocacy grew smaller in 2022. It was never that big in the first place. However, in recent years, free speech advocates benefited from a marriage of convenience with conservatives justifiably concerned about their side being censored in higher education, the media and by Big Tech. But now, some conservatives see “wokism” as a greater threat — and censorship an expedient tool to combat it.
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any […] The post South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Detroit News
Buss: Drug crisis weighs heavy on new year
Entering a new year has been somewhat nerve-wracking since 2019, when COVID-19 hit the United States for the first time right around the end of December and made 2020 a tragedy for everyone. The following winters brought about their own challenges, starting with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and moving...
Detroit News
Family, US mark anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia
The family of Paul Whelan marked the four-year anniversary of his detention in Russia by calling it a marker of his parents' suffering, while Biden administration officials said securing the Oakland County corporate security executive's release remains a top priority. Whelan, 52, of Novi is jailed in Russia on espionage...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Republicans in turmoil heading into 2023
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. The Republican Party, which entered 2022 with ambitions of recapturing both chambers of Congress and using discontent with President Biden to mount a strong case for retaking the White…
Detroit News
How to fight domestic terrorism? First, officials have to define it
Washington - Drawing inspiration from a far-right shooter in New Zealand, the gunman who killed 10 Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket in the spring used racist, dehumanizing language in his writings, singling out Jews as the real problem to be "dealt with in time." Nevertheless, at a congressional hearing...
Detroit News
Stellantis has plans to elevate its Italian brands in North America. Here's how
Selling low volumes of vehicles may be a counterintuitive approach for brands that have struggled to make their mark in North America, but that's the plan to elevate Stellantis NV's Italian brands here, according to their executives. They want to position Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Maserati as the company's upscale...
