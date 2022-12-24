The constituency for principled free speech advocacy grew smaller in 2022. It was never that big in the first place. However, in recent years, free speech advocates benefited from a marriage of convenience with conservatives justifiably concerned about their side being censored in higher education, the media and by Big Tech. But now, some conservatives see “wokism” as a greater threat — and censorship an expedient tool to combat it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO