The Associated Press

Private Afghan universities risk closure after ban on women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A quarter of Afghanistan’s private universities risks closure because of the ban on female students imposed by the Taliban government, a spokesman for the sector said Thursday. Afghanistan’s rulers last week barred women from attending universities effective immediately, dealing another blow to women and...
Detroit News

Perrino: Free speech was under fire in 2022 | Opinion

The constituency for principled free speech advocacy grew smaller in 2022. It was never that big in the first place. However, in recent years, free speech advocates benefited from a marriage of convenience with conservatives justifiably concerned about their side being censored in higher education, the media and by Big Tech. But now, some conservatives see “wokism” as a greater threat — and censorship an expedient tool to combat it.
The West Virginia Daily News

South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any […] The post South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Detroit News

Buss: Drug crisis weighs heavy on new year

Entering a new year has been somewhat nerve-wracking since 2019, when COVID-19 hit the United States for the first time right around the end of December and made 2020 a tragedy for everyone. The following winters brought about their own challenges, starting with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and moving...
Detroit News

Family, US mark anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia

The family of Paul Whelan marked the four-year anniversary of his detention in Russia by calling it a marker of his parents' suffering, while Biden administration officials said securing the Oakland County corporate security executive's release remains a top priority. Whelan, 52, of Novi is jailed in Russia on espionage...
Detroit News

How to fight domestic terrorism? First, officials have to define it

Washington - Drawing inspiration from a far-right shooter in New Zealand, the gunman who killed 10 Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket in the spring used racist, dehumanizing language in his writings, singling out Jews as the real problem to be "dealt with in time." Nevertheless, at a congressional hearing...
