Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area...
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. Already, more than...
Owners of vehicles abandoned during winter weather face deadline in Kentucky and Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a tough weekend for travel. Snow and ice from Friday's flash freeze is starting to thaw, but driving along major interstates and highways in Kentucky and Indiana, you will see similar scenery: vehicles stuck and abandoned. “The minute snowflakes came down we hit the...
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week
Dozens of new services in Kentucky will come with 6% sales tax next week. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. But there's a catch.
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
Warmer and Wetter Pattern Ahead
Finally! Some "warmer" temperatures are now coming through our area. We'll be in the upper 40s with lots of sun today, which will help melt a lot of the snow and ice around the area by the afternoon. If all the snow doesn't melt today, don't worry. The next week...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
Special election to be held in February for Morgan McGarvey's vacant Kentucky Senate seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search has begun for who is going to replace Morgan McGarvey in the Kentucky Senate. McGarvey will officially leave his role in the Senate on Jan. 2 as he heads to the United States Congress. This will be the first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is asking for blood donors after the local supply has reached critically low levels. The nonprofit organization has seen low donor turnout this month due to the increase of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Last week's winter storm also contributed to fewer donors because some donor centers throughout the state couldn't even open.
