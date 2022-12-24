ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wdrb.com

Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area...
BUFFALO, NY
wdrb.com

National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. Already, more than...
BUFFALO, NY
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Warmer and Wetter Pattern Ahead

Finally! Some "warmer" temperatures are now coming through our area. We'll be in the upper 40s with lots of sun today, which will help melt a lot of the snow and ice around the area by the afternoon. If all the snow doesn't melt today, don't worry. The next week...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdrb.com

Special election to be held in February for Morgan McGarvey's vacant Kentucky Senate seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search has begun for who is going to replace Morgan McGarvey in the Kentucky Senate. McGarvey will officially leave his role in the Senate on Jan. 2 as he heads to the United States Congress. This will be the first time Louisville has a different Congressional representative since 2006, when Democrat John Yarmuth beat incumbent Republican Anne Northup. Yarmuth’s capturing the seat marked a political shift, with the once-competitive district that closely mirrors Jefferson County becoming a predictable stronghold for Democrats.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations after winter storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Blood Center is asking for blood donors after the local supply has reached critically low levels. The nonprofit organization has seen low donor turnout this month due to the increase of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Last week's winter storm also contributed to fewer donors because some donor centers throughout the state couldn't even open.
LOUISVILLE, KY

