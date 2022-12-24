ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Weekend warm-up ahead, snow chance next week

By Carly Cassady
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMX6q_0jtXmhw300

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After incredibly cold temperatures, we are slowly warming back above freezing in the Denver weather forecast.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast has high temperatures in the low 50s by Christmas. The Pinpoint Weather team predicts the mild trend to last for several days.

Weather today: Warming up

We start with some clouds this morning and then turn sunny in the afternoon. Forecast highs reach seasonal levels in the low to mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJeCY_0jtXmhw300

While the eastern half clears out the clouds, the western keep them around and some light snow showers for the high country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0USRaZ_0jtXmhw300

Weather tonight: Great conditions for Santa

Mostly clear skies and seasonal chill for Santa and the reindeer to fly through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfM87_0jtXmhw300

Light snow showers continue for some of the high country.

Weather tomorrow: Nice holiday

A touch warmer tomorrow for Christmas, in the low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pEjm_0jtXmhw300

To the west, staying seasonal with light snow showers.

Looking ahead: Mild temperatures stick around

The weather outlook is mild with more 50-degree temperatures into early next week. The warmest day will be Tuesday with some communities reaching the low 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kVDC_0jtXmhw300

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking the next chance of snow showers for Denver arriving with the next cold front on Thursday, which will return temperatures to seasonal levels in the low to mid-40s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow

We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: More snow in the high country for the final week of the year

A storm track favorable for mountain snow and not much more than wind in the metro area is setting up for the week ahead.Christmas Day snow was limited to the high country but there was still 2 inches of snow on the ground from last week on Sunday morning which was enough to quality the day as a white Christmas. It was the first such Christmas since 2017 in Denver (it generally takes at least 1 inch of snow on the ground for December 25 to be declared a white Christmas)After some lingering snow in the mountains Sunday night and...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Waterworks Car Wash New Years Deal

Sponsored Segment by Waterworks With the snow we got last week, it’s likely your car is in need of a clean-up and Waterworks car wash can help you with that!Even Better, they’ve got a half-priced deal just for our Great Day Colorado viewers on their full service car wash plus pro-pack wash.GDC’s Spencer Thomas stopped […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy