Barstool Sportsbook Ohio Promo Includes Limited-Time $100 Bonus
This Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo will provide pre-registrants with a $100 bonus when they sign up ahead of the app's launch on Sunday.
WTRF- 7News
When can Ohio start betting on sports?
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –Ohio has made it legal and starting at midnight on January first, after the ball drops, sports betting will be legal in the Buckeye State. Businesses across Ohio are bringing in new technology to allow Ohioans to place their bets on the big day. Businesse owners say they’ve been preparing by attending […]
How to Sign Up for Ohio Sports Betting: Apps, Promos, Bonuses
In this guide for how to sign up for Ohio sports betting, you will find the information you need to know about apps, promos and bonuses.
DraftKings Ohio: $200 Pre-Launch Offer Ends Soon
DraftKings Ohio has a $200 pre-launch offer available to prospective bettors who sign up before the app launches this Sunday.
Duke assistant shows up for elite 2024 target
IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker recently listed the Duke basketball program among his most active suitors. And at the Chick-fil-A Classic in Lexington, S.C., on Wednesday evening, Blue Devil assistant coach Amile Jefferson proved as much by showing up courtside to watch the 6-foot-7, ...
Why Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic Brawled on Court as Fight Goes Viral
The Detroit Pistons' Killian Hayes and the Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner were involved in an altercation at Little Caesars Arena.
Powerball Numbers for 12/28/22, Wednesday Jackpot Was $215 Million
Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot had a cash-value option worth $112.3 million.
Rapid Recap: Kansas State players being recruited by own teammates to stay in Manhattan
Kansas State offensive players took the podium on Thursday morning, and that was led by many of them addressing their futures. As has been the overriding theme since the win over TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game, the K-State contingent has elected not to really discuss what they will do until after the Sugar Bowl.
What Brittney Griner Did on First Night Back in the U.S.
Cherelle Griner has told about her basketballer wife's return after her release from a Russian jail: "Day by day, we're just feeding a little bit to the soul."
