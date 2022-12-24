ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night Six: Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Joined by Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs for a Cover of “Heads Will Roll” During Hanukkah Sessions

By Jacob Uitti
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glrLh_0jtXlrTs00

On night six of their annual Hanukkah Sessions, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and musical compatriot Greg Kurstin were joined by Karen O, the frontwoman of the New York City-born rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs, for a cover of the band’s tune “Heads Will Roll.”

“Leave it to us to get the only non-Jewish member of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) to Hanukkah-ize one of their signature songs—here’s ‘Heads Will Roll’ featuring @KarenO! #happyhanukkah#hanukkahsessions#chanukkah,” The Foo Fighters’ official Twitter account shared.

The rambunctious song is performed by O and the crew with vigor and delight.

For the third year in a row, Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman, and musical pal, Greg Kurstin, are celebrating Hanukkah with their annual week of covers, known as the Hanukkah Sessions.

Each year, the duo celebrates songs written by Jewish artists.

On night five, the duo was joined by the acclaimed artist Beck for a cover of his hit song, “E-Pro.”

On night four, the duo was joined by Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter Violet Grohl for a cover of the coming-of-age tune “At Seventeen.”

On night three, the pair were joined by Inara George for a cover of “The Things We Do For Love.”

On night two, the duo was joined by P!nk for a rendition of her song “Get The Party Started.”

The pair kicked off their traditional week of covers by performing a rendition of “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & Tears, getting a little help from movie producer Judd Apatow.

Grohl and Kurstin recorded their performances for the sessions in front of a live studio audience at Largo in Los Angeles earlier this month. Reportedly, other performances this year include offerings from P!NK, Violet Grohl, Beck, Karen O, Jack Black, and Kyle Gass. Proceeds from the Hanukkah Sessions will go to the Anti-Defamation League.

The first two seasons are all available to stream on all DSPs. Check back with American Songwriter for an update on the latest from Grohl and Kurstin and their Hanukkah Sessions.

Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images

