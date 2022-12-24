ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember When: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Imitate Bing Crosby and David Bowie Singing “The Little Drummer Boy”

By Jacob Uitti
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cKic_0jtXlbbU00

You didn’t know you needed it. But now you want it every holiday season.

For no apparent reason other than comedy and holiday joy, Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly got together to impersonate Bing Crosby and David Bowie during their famous duet of the holiday song “The Little Drummer Boy.”

The video was originally released in 2010, according to the Huffington Post, and it followed an animated version released by Jack Black and Jason Segal. (See HERE).

It’s glorious, as Ferrell might say.

Crosby and Bowie’s original version of “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” was originally recorded on 11 September 1977 at a studio near London as part of Crosby’s television special Bing Crosby’s Merrie Olde Christmas. The song features Crosby singing the 1941 standard, “The Little Drummer Boy,” while Bowie sings “Peace on Earth.”

Famously, The duet was one of Crosby’s final recordings before his death in October 1977.

“Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy” was eventually released as a single by RCA Records in November 1982, peaking at number three on the UK Singles Chart.

While Ferrell and Reilly’s version may not be a chart-topper, it sure is a nice sparkle this season.

David Bowie and Bing Crosby (Photo: PBS/YouTube)

