ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Former President Obama Shares Favorite Music of 2022

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8bYQ_0jtXlRj600

In what is now a yearly tradition, former President Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs from the past 12 months. And the list features artists like Bad Bunny and Beyoncé as well as Tank and the Bangas.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs,” the former POTUS wrote on Twitter. “Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

The former President has recently been involved in a lot of things musical, including the production of a podcast and a book with legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this year, he shared his favorite summer playlist, too. Check that out HERE.

The songs and artists the President Obama highlighted for 2022 include:

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

“Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny

“POF” by Ari Lennox

“Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

“Last Last” by Burna Boy

“American Teenager” by Ethel Cain

“Communion In My Cup” by Tank and the Bangas ft. The Ton3s

“Pull Up” by Koffee

“Saoko” by Rosalia

“Rush” by Ayra Starr

“Break My Soul” by Beyonce

“Life Is Good” by SiR ft. Scribz Riley

“That’s Where I Am” by Maggie Rogers

“Dominion” by Leyla McCalla

“Sunshine” by Steve Lacy ft. Foushee

“Calm Down” by Rema

“Problem With It” by Plains

“Feelings 4 You” by Xaviet Omar

“Belize” by Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. MF DOOM

“Tamagotchi” by Omar Apollo

“Home Maker” by Sudan Archives

“Where I Go” by MxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) ft. H.E.R.

“Shirt” by SZA

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“‘Round Midnight” by Adam Blackstone & Jasmine Sullivan

Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Comments / 94

Marcella Thompson
4d ago

Can you answer me a question why can’t the Democrats and the Republicans get along and work together as a team and accomplish more than what’s going on it’s pretty sad

Reply(2)
7
MIMMIE
2d ago

You all NEED TO LISTEN TO BISHOP BULLWINKLE. THE SONG IS CALLED HELL NAW TO THE NAW NAW. IT WILL PICK UP EVERYBODY SPIRITS, COLOR DO MATTER PLEASE CHECK IT OUT. OBAMA IF YOU SEE THIS YOU SHOULD LISTEN TOO. IT WILL PUT A BIG SMILE ON YOUR FACE!!!

Reply(1)
2
Related
Footwear News

Michelle Obama’s Fashion Transformation: 10 Looks That Forever Changed Her Style Legacy

Michelle Obama has spent the past month on tour to promote her book, “The Light We Carry.” It’s the second tome from the former first lady (her first book, “Becoming,” released in 2018, after she and President Barack Obama left the White House). The circuit has included late night talk shows and sold-out venues across the country, where Obama has conversed with the likes of Oprah, Conan O’Brien, Tyler Perry, Hoda Kotb and other boldface-named friends. The tour has also inevitably brought about another round of style moments for one of history’s most fashion-forward first ladies. This time, though, Obama raised...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SheKnows

Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together

The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Award-Winning Show

CNN is reportedly canceling actor Stanley Tucci's award-winning show, ‘Searching for Italy," as a tightened budget has forced the network to make extensive cuts throughout the organization and restructure its programming slate, according to Mediaite.
hotnewhiphop.com

Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross

The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
FLORIDA STATE
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance

Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
MIAMI, FL
People

Tiffany Haddish Attends Emancipation Premiere After Supporting Will Smith Post–Oscars Slap

After the Oscars back in March, Tiffany Haddish praised Will Smith and told PEOPLE that seeing "a Black man stand up for his wife" meant "so much to me" Tiffany Haddish showed up to support Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Wednesday. The comedian, 42, walked the red carpet for the Emancipation event held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday. Will, 54, was joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith (Haddish's Girls Trip costar), plus his kids Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. Haddish documented her look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy