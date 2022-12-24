ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New Year's Eve 2023: Celebrate at Chicago's hottest, iconic restaurants

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjCJz_0jtXlCjR00

Ring in 2023 at some of Chicago's hottest and most iconic restaurants.

A variety of festivities are being offered to get the party started including live music, incredible views of fireworks, special menus and a classic champagne toast.

The Dawson

730 W Grand Ave, Chicago

This New Year's Eve, The Dawson will be offering a 3-course Prix Fixe menu with optional wine pairings. An a la carte menu will be available at the bar. All guests will enjoy a complimentary bubbles toast.

Menu highlights include will include:

  • Manchego Fondue

  • Rustic Baguette, Smoked Honey, Grapes

  • Prime Burger

  • Truffle Aioli, Sesame Bun, Grilled Onions, Grafton White Cheddar

  • Chocolate Peanut Tart

  • Peanut Butter Caramel, Soft Chocolate Custard, Black Sesame Ice Cream

    • Reservations can be made here and are priced at $95/person.

    River Roast

    315 N Lasalle St, Chicago

    Join River Roast for an evening of specials, beautiful city and river views, and a champagne toast at midnight!

    Enjoy dinner beforehand with an a la carte menu including:

  • Classic Shrimp Cocktail

    • 8 Prawns 5pc Per Order, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Wedge

  • Roasted Bone Marrow

    • 2 split Herbed Roasted Bone Marrow, Grilled Garlic Crostini

  • Surf and Turf

    • 6oz Filet Mignon, Lobster Tail, Garlic Butter, and 2 sides

    Fireworks at midnight can be viewed from the patio and dining room tables next to the windows. Kitchen snacks will still be available after the 10pm kitchen close.

    Claudia

    1952 N Damen Ave, Chicago

    End 2022 on the most luxurious of notes at Claudia. The newly minted Michelin-star restaurant will be rolling out the red carpet for you (and your tastebuds) with a 5 course tasting menu that will include decadent ingredients like Ostera Caviar, White Truffles and Foie Gras. In true Claudia fashion, the evening will include whimsical surprises at every turn and a truly memorable dining experience from start to finish. Wine pairings (as well as wine by the glass) and craft cocktails will be available for an additional cost.

    Reservations for parties of 2 to 4 can be made online here and cost $325 per person.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    chicagostarmedia.com

    Chicago Restaurant Week 2023

    Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 16th annual event brings together more than 300 of the city’s top restaurants, representing a near-endless array of cuisines. This year’s event will take place from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5. Diners can reserve tables and view menus online for multi-course meals at more than 330 Chicagoland eateries at eatitupchicago.com.
    CHICAGO, IL
    Secret Chicago

    Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery

    The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets.  Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
    CHICAGO, IL
    East Coast Traveler

    Where to Find the Best Pizza in Chicago

    CHICAGO, IL - When it comes to Chicago pizza, there are many places to choose from. Whether you're looking for an authentic Italian pizza or want to try the newest gourmet creation, there is something for everyone in the city. Sources used in this article are the following: Wikipedia and suggestions from our readers and editors at The East Coast Traveler.
    CHICAGO, IL
    a-z-animals.com

    The Best Swimming Holes Near Chicago

    © 5,312 × 2,988 pixels, file size: 6.76 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. With so many lovely city beaches, neighborhood pools, and indoor waterparks in Chicago, finding a location to float around and enjoy swimming is not difficult. But perhaps you choose a location for your summertime cool-down session that is a little more wild or off the main road. Here are some of our top swimming spots, which range from man-made to spectacularly naturalistic.
    CHICAGO, IL
    WGNtv.com

    Wink at a grocer and see what you get!

    CHICAGO — Check out this morning’s 6 @ 6 for the latest most interesting stories of the morning. Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
    CHICAGO, IL
    thereporteronline.net

    Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago

    Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
    CHICAGO, IL
    Chicago magazine

    The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now

    What:A breezy Bucktown café and wine bar from a trio of industry pros who met working at Wood. Why:It’s open all day for French- and Italian-inspired fare, so get going with a brown butter Dutch baby or a yogurt parfait with honey and Stellar granola. Or head in for dinner, when Aaron Patten serves charcuterie boards, crab croquettes, and seared scallops with kohlrabi-fennel salad alongside Old World natural wines.
    CHICAGO, IL
    LIFE_HACKS

    5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

    Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
    CHICAGO, IL
    classicchicagomagazine.com

    The Restaurateuring Mortons

    Arnie Morton with two of his restaurant-owning children, Michael and Amy, a few years back. It all began in 1933 when Mort Morton of Hyde Park opened a restaurant on Lake Park Avenue at 55th Street. He and his wife, Isabel, soon put their three sons, Edward, Robert and 11-year- old Arnold, to work in the family business and within four years, young Arnold was busing tables and doing anything he was asked to do in the kitchen after school. He had found his life’s work.
    CHICAGO, IL
    WGNtv.com

    Deep freeze slowly exiting Chicago area this Christmas

    A cold, but dry Christmas as the Chicago area slowly exits the “Deep Freeze.”. A wind chill advisory continues through late Sunday morning. A frigid start to Christmas Day with daybreak temps around zero. Wind chills to minus 20. Sunny with highs 12-17 degrees. West winds 10-15 mph. Clouds...
    CHICAGO, IL
    bestattractions.org

    Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

    Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
    CHICAGO, IL
    ABC 7 Chicago

    ABC 7 Chicago

    Chicago, IL
    119K+
    Followers
    17K+
    Post
    33M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

     https://abc7chicago.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy