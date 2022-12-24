New Year's Eve 2023: Celebrate at Chicago's hottest, iconic restaurants

Ring in 2023 at some of Chicago's hottest and most iconic restaurants.

A variety of festivities are being offered to get the party started including live music, incredible views of fireworks, special menus and a classic champagne toast.

730 W Grand Ave, Chicago

This New Year's Eve, The Dawson will be offering a 3-course Prix Fixe menu with optional wine pairings. An a la carte menu will be available at the bar. All guests will enjoy a complimentary bubbles toast.

Menu highlights include will include:

Manchego Fondue

Rustic Baguette, Smoked Honey, Grapes

Prime Burger

Truffle Aioli, Sesame Bun, Grilled Onions, Grafton White Cheddar

Chocolate Peanut Tart

Peanut Butter Caramel, Soft Chocolate Custard, Black Sesame Ice Cream

Reservations can be made here and are priced at $95/person.

315 N Lasalle St, Chicago

Join River Roast for an evening of specials, beautiful city and river views, and a champagne toast at midnight!

Enjoy dinner beforehand with an a la carte menu including:

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

8 Prawns 5pc Per Order, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon Wedge

Roasted Bone Marrow

2 split Herbed Roasted Bone Marrow, Grilled Garlic Crostini

Surf and Turf

6oz Filet Mignon, Lobster Tail, Garlic Butter, and 2 sides

Fireworks at midnight can be viewed from the patio and dining room tables next to the windows. Kitchen snacks will still be available after the 10pm kitchen close.

1952 N Damen Ave, Chicago

End 2022 on the most luxurious of notes at Claudia. The newly minted Michelin-star restaurant will be rolling out the red carpet for you (and your tastebuds) with a 5 course tasting menu that will include decadent ingredients like Ostera Caviar, White Truffles and Foie Gras. In true Claudia fashion, the evening will include whimsical surprises at every turn and a truly memorable dining experience from start to finish. Wine pairings (as well as wine by the glass) and craft cocktails will be available for an additional cost.