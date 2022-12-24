Police release ID of teen killed in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a deadly shooting in Dorchester.

According to police, officers were called to the scene for reports of a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester.

Upon arrival, officers located Michael Collins, Jr., 18, of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Collins was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

