Bloomington, MN

Teenager Killed During Shooting at Mall of America

By Mathew Murphy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpTk8_0jtXlAxz00
Marlin Levison

A 19-year-old was shot and killed during a brawl inside Minnesota’s Mall of America Friday night, police said. Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said at a press conference that the teenager was shot “multiple times” during the fight on the first floor of Nordstrom just before 8 p.m. Hodges said up to nine people were involved in the brawl with the entire altercation lasting just 30 seconds. Police have not yet identified the victim but said a bystander was grazed by one of the bullets. “They were physically fighting then one person pulled out a gun and decided to murder somebody in the store,” Hodges said.

