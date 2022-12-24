Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Second arrest made in shots fired incident in Paducah
A Mayfield man has been arrested in connection to an incident where shots were fired in downtown Paducah in the wee hours of Sunday, December 4th. The continuing investigation into the incident led detectives to 24-year-old Dwayne D. Gammons of Mayfield. Gammons was arrested Wednesday. Police believe Gammons was the...
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
EPD: 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen. EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday. The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel […]
EPD: ‘Extremely tall’ height gives away burglary suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after detectives say they used his height to determine he was their suspect. In late November, police say a homeowner’s garage on South Barker Avenue was broken into and several items were stolen. Detectives believed several pieces of evidence pointed at Wesley Hall Jr. being […]
KFVS12
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. New Year's financial goals. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Making financial goals for the new year? Derieck Hodges, with Anchor...
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal stabbing
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a residence in Christopher, Ill., at the request of the Christopher Police Department (CPD), according to a news release. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m....
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
wjpf.com
Christopher man killed in Christmas Day stabbing
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (WJPF) – A family fight led to the Christmas Day death of Christopher man. Christopher Police were called to the home on West 15th Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Jeffery Brown,37, suffering from a stab wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Promotes Two Officers
BENTON – Two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officers have been promoted. According to Sheriff Kyle Bacon, Correctional Officer Marie Johnson has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Johnson has worked in the sheriff’s office for 17 years and will serve as an Administrative Lieutenant within the...
kentuckytoday.com
Correctional officer assaulted in gang attack at state prison
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post in Mayfield are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County on Christmas morning. Around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Kentucky Department of Corrections contacted the KSP to report a...
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, another in jail after Christmas shooting in Paducah
One man died and another was arrested after a Christmas night shooting in Paducah. Just before 7 p.m., Paducah Police were dispatched to an office building in the 900 block of H.C. Mathis Drive. Initial reports were that someone had been shot. Police said there was evidence a fight had...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Clerk warns of scam targeting KY motor vehicle customers
PADUCAH — McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is urging community members to be alert as a new scam circulates in the area, targeting Kentucky motor vehicle customers. According to Huskey, scammers are offering to discount - or pay altogether- people's car registration and renewal fees. Huskey says she's working...
Kentucky correctional officer allegedly assaulted by inmates with weapon
Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.
KFVS12
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Livingston County cleared
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It could take a bit, but traffic flow should improve on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Added sunshine and the clearing of a multiple-vehicle crash will help drivers get to their destinations without taking a detour. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, the crash...
Carmi officer makes young boy smile with police tour
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many memories were made Tuesday evening in White County. Officer Grider of the Carmi Police Department made a young boy very happy as he gave him a complete tour of their cruiser. Officers say the boy was fascinated by anything and everything police related. “Carmi Police had a visitor tonight,” the […]
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on meth, pot charges
Drug charges were issued to a Paducah man on Saturday night. A McCracken County deputy pulled over 40-year-old Don Brelsford on Pool Road near Bechtold Road. Brelsford was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen's arson charges amended after Lyon County deputies find more evidence, they say
LYON COUNTY, KY — A Lyon County teen has had his arson charges amended from the third to the second degree after deputies found more evidence indicating a destructive fire was intentionally set, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office says. According to a Friday release, the 16-year-old was charged with...
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 crash cleared and all lanes open, backed-up traffic causing delays
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a multi-vehicle crash in Livingston County is blocking I-24 westbound and restricting I-24 eastbound to one lane. According to a Tuesday release, the blockage is between mile markers 31 and 40. The KYTC says the restriction in the eastbound lanes...
