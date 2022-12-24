Read full article on original website
Henry County woman sentenced after Capitol riot guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 44-year-old Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville was sentenced on Dec. 23 to 24 months on probation. 10 News previously reported that Ferguson initially faced four...
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime
The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
Andrew Gallagher indicted on charge of sending obscene material to minor
A Worcester man was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of sending obscene material to a 14-year-old minor, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23 and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5 and arrested the following day.
Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera not seeking reelection
Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera announced on Facebook Wednesday that she won’t be seeking a seventh term in office. “One of the major factors of my decision is that my husband and I want to have uninterrupted privacy with our children as a family to process the loss of our beloved Zac,” Rivera wrote. “We know that this is something we will never really ‘get over’ but we want to take time as our hearts continue to process and find purpose in our pain and by creating a legacy in honor of our Zac.”
Washington’s Union Station shows what happens when lawlessness is ignored
While serving in Congress, I had the pleasure of visiting and attending events at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Union Station is a historical landmark in our nation’s capital, and before the pandemic, it was a safe place to eat, shop, or catch a train along the East Coast.
Notes: Alexandria resident killed in D.C. shooting
🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 42 and low of 29. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 46 and low of 30. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:55 pm. 🚨 You need to know. The victim of a fatal...
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
Suspects in D.C. Shooting Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon in Northwest D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspects and a vehicle involved in the shooting. Shortly before 4 pm, police received a call of a shooting on the 1300 Block of Columbia Road. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects and vehicle. This case remains The post Suspects in D.C. Shooting Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vincent Gillespie, of Athol, convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
By STEVE LeBLANC Associated PressBOSTON — The son of a renowned American painter was convicted Friday of four counts of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.Vincent Gillespie, 61, of Athol, Massachusetts, was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; civil disorder; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, prosecutors said.Sentencing is scheduled for March 17.Investigators said Gillespie pushed, yelled at and fought with police, maneuvering to a line of officers defending the Lower West Terrace's exterior door. At one...
US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery
Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
34-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 34-year-old Rynell Bradford was shot and killed on Tuesday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 9:41 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue for a shooting report. There, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Bradford was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 34-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.
Air rifle shots fired at car enthusiasts, police in Bailey’s Crossroads
A meet-up of car enthusiasts in Bailey’s Crossroads took a harrowing turn last night when air rifle shots were reportedly fired into the crowd. The Fairfax County Police Department had officers at a shopping center parking lot in the 5500 block of Leesburg Pike, where a “Taco Tuesday” car meet organized by the group Capital Mischief was taking place.
Isaac Villalobos pleads guilty in connection with 2019 death of infant son
A former Amherst resident pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 death of his 4-month-old baby boy who died after he was administered adult sleep medication with an infant syringe. A Hampshire County judge accepted the man’s guilty plea Wednesday after originally denying the guilty plea earlier in December, according to a spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Suspect in targeted attack on Arlandria cars arrested on unrelated charges
One month after two cars were found with shot-out windows in West End, a suspect is behind bars on a different charge, according to Alexandria police. The 25-year-old male suspect in the case of the damaged cars is from D.C. He was arrested for an unrelated felony on Dec. 9 and released to another law enforcement agency on Dec. 16, the Alexandria Police Department says.
A county that takes pride in its diversity finds itself plagued with hate
For at least three years running, WalletHub has ranked four Montgomery County localities as among the most ethnically diverse in the nation: Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and Rockville. People of color make up the majority of residents of the county. Jewish people account for about 10% of the county’s population,...
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
Popular 2022 Video: “3 Weeks of Hell” The D.C. Sniper Attacks, 20 Years Later
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County on Oct. 2. By the time John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were apprehended three weeks later, ten were dead and three seriously injured.
