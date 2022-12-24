Worcester District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera announced on Facebook Wednesday that she won’t be seeking a seventh term in office. “One of the major factors of my decision is that my husband and I want to have uninterrupted privacy with our children as a family to process the loss of our beloved Zac,” Rivera wrote. “We know that this is something we will never really ‘get over’ but we want to take time as our hearts continue to process and find purpose in our pain and by creating a legacy in honor of our Zac.”

