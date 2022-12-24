Mom Shares Hacks for Using 'Vanilla Extract' That Go Well Beyond Baking

We honestly had no idea.

Most of us have certain things in our pantry that we always keep on hand as staples. Take, for example vanilla extract. No matter what you're baking, you'll likely need it! But apparently, there's more to vanilla than meets the eye. TikTok content creator @ reneb1022 shares with us some additional uses for this extract that we hadn’t even considered.

We really like the idea of using vanilla outside of the kitchen!

View the original article to see embedded media.

She's totally right about vanilla being a wonderful perfume. It's a very soft and sweet fragrance, and it's not offensive in any way. We aren't surprised at all that five people told her how lovely she smelled. Another great idea that she shared was using a little drop on our on our lightbulbs, to freshen up our homes. And just think of all the money you'll save by not buying those expensive candles. She tells us that we can also use it to clean our refrigerators or microwaves. She mentions mixing coconut oil in with the vanilla as well. And that sounds like a fabulous idea, too. Yum!

The audience was in agreement. Viewer @1FearlessChick commented, “Honey, that has been the secret to getting a man for over 100 years; my grandmother got her husband that way.” That’s too funny and also great to know. Viewer @CorinnaReyall suggested, “Mix it with sweet orange essential oil and it smells like a creamsicle!” Wow, that might make us hungry. Viewer @seachelle000 said, “Stranger: Ooh, you smell good. What are you wearing? Me: Fleur de McCormick.” Ha! Ok, maybe you keep that part to yourself.

If you aren't a fan of floral perfumes, this might work perfectly as an alternative. We just hope no one confuses anyone with a Christmas cookie.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !