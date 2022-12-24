ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Mom Shares Hacks for Using 'Vanilla Extract' That Go Well Beyond Baking

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47t1Ex_0jtXkSQm00

We honestly had no idea.

Most of us have certain things in our pantry that we always keep on hand as staples. Take, for example vanilla extract. No matter what you're baking, you'll likely need it! But apparently, there's more to vanilla than meets the eye. TikTok content creator @ reneb1022 shares with us some additional uses for this extract that we hadn’t even considered.

We really like the idea of using vanilla outside of the kitchen!

View the original article to see embedded media.

She's totally right about vanilla being a wonderful perfume. It's a very soft and sweet fragrance, and it's not offensive in any way. We aren't surprised at all that five people told her how lovely she smelled. Another great idea that she shared was using a little drop on our on our lightbulbs, to freshen up our homes. And just think of all the money you'll save by not buying those expensive candles. She tells us that we can also use it to clean our refrigerators or microwaves. She mentions mixing coconut oil in with the vanilla as well. And that sounds like a fabulous idea, too. Yum!

The audience was in agreement. Viewer @1FearlessChick commented, “Honey, that has been the secret to getting a man for over 100 years; my grandmother got her husband that way.” That’s too funny and also great to know. Viewer @CorinnaReyall suggested, “Mix it with sweet orange essential oil and it smells like a creamsicle!” Wow, that might make us hungry. Viewer @seachelle000 said, “Stranger: Ooh, you smell good. What are you wearing? Me: Fleur de McCormick.” Ha! Ok, maybe you keep that part to yourself.

If you aren't a fan of floral perfumes, this might work perfectly as an alternative. We just hope no one confuses anyone with a Christmas cookie.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
shefinds

2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart

Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
shefinds

The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
InsideHook

Why You Should Never Go to Bed With the Lights On

One of the most bizarre tidbits of sleep wisdom I’ve ever heard came from a Bee Movie superfan. The adult in question had suffered from insomnia for years, yet found unlikely respite in Jerry Seinfeld’s 2007 animated classic. Each night, he’d queue up the film on the TV at the end of his bed and watch it, on mute, until he fell asleep. He claimed the preponderance of yellow in the movie cast a warm glow over the room, which helped him conquer his insomnia.
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
497
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy