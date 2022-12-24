Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
National powerhouses Sierra Canyon, Bishop Gorman, Duncanville put on a show for Oregon fans at Les Schwab Invitational
By Bob Lundeberg | Photos by Naji Saker HILLSBORO — The Les Schwab Invitational has a well-earned reputation as the place to see tomorrow’s stars do spectacular things. National powers Bishop Gorman, Duncanville and Sierra Canyon descended upon Liberty High School in Hillsboro, ...
Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport
A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.
Vegas ‘life coach’ accused of running Ponzi scheme to fund gambling addiction
A Las Vegas man is accused of running a Ponzi scheme where, instead of investing money in the stock market, he wagered millions of dollars at casinos, spending tens of thousands of dollars a day, investigators allege.
Having flight trouble? One Las Vegas gentleman's club is offering help
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is offering free limo pickup, a cover and a free drink to those who are affected by airlines and cancelled flights.
Got a ticket? Las Vegas Municipal Court offers relief for 35,000 traffic warrants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have an active warrant for a minor traffic violation, you may not need to worry about it anymore. The City of Las Vegas Municipal Court announced Wednesday it quashed nearly 35,000 active warrants for minor traffic violations and eliminated fees associated with those warrants. The move complies with a […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
8newsnow.com
Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
Fox5 KVVU
Family spends Christmas at Las Vegas airport, still trying to get home
Las Vegas police say over 400K expected to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sin City. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of thousands of revelers will once again ring in the new year in Sin City. Southwest Airlines flight attendants, pilot association speaks out about ‘flightmare’
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
Fox5 KVVU
2 jackpots totaling $503K hit at same Las Vegas Strip casino over holiday weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at the same Las Vegas Strip casino had a profitable holiday weekend after hitting large jackpots. According to Caesars Palace, one guest hit a jackpot for $400,000 while another guest got lucky with a jackpot worth $103,125. The two jackpots combined totaled $503,125.
lasvegastribune.net
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the Nation for Metros with the largest share of 65-and-older Homeowners with a Mortgage
Las Vegas ranks No. 3 in the nation for metros with the largest share of 65-and-older homeowners with a mortgage, according to new LendingTree research. The study looks at where homeowners are likely to still be paying off their mortgage near or past the age of retirement, using the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
Woman found dead with stab wound in west Las Vegas valley apartment
A woman was found dead in an apartment during a welfare check in the west Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman accused of stealing $230K watch from man at Las Vegas Strip resort
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 after she allegedly stole a watch from a guest at a hotel on the Strip. Priscilla Cueva, 34, is out on bail as she awaits her next hearing for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny, court records indicate.
8newsnow.com
2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police
Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release. 2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter …. Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars...
Las Vegas police located a man dead from gunshot wound in central valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide central of the valley, south of the strip. Police found a man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Las Vegas police: Suspect robs victim while armed with semi-automatic rifle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release. The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of […]
City of Las Vegas quashes 35K traffic warrants ahead of new law
The City of Las Vegas has announced that the municipal court has quashed nearly 35,000 active warrants, as well as eliminated fees associated with those active warrants.
8newsnow.com
Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
businesspress.vegas
Experts expect housing sales down 30 percent in 2022
The Las Vegas new-home market is expected to see 30 percent fewer net sales for this year compared to 2021 when the final numbers are crunched by the end of January, but builders hope population gains will boost the marketplace even as mortgage rates remain elevated for now. A strong...
Comments / 0