Read full article on original website
Related
EPD: 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from gas station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen. EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday. The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel […]
Police: 5 inmates suspected in attack of corrections officer
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the […]
EPD: ‘Extremely tall’ height gives away burglary suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after detectives say they used his height to determine he was their suspect. In late November, police say a homeowner’s garage on South Barker Avenue was broken into and several items were stolen. Detectives believed several pieces of evidence pointed at Wesley Hall Jr. being […]
KFVS12
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
Shawnna Rhine, with S7HD, discusses viruses going around in the Heartland during the holiday season. A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on Christmas Eve. New Year's financial goals. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Making financial goals for the new year? Derieck Hodges, with Anchor...
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police investigating fatal stabbing
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agents are investigating a fatal stabbing at a residence in Christopher, Ill., at the request of the Christopher Police Department (CPD), according to a news release. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at approximately 4:30 p.m....
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Teen Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Two Evansville teens were arrested around 1:00 Christmas morning for waiving around guns and trying to get in people’s cars. Police found the two walking near the 600 block of East Chandler. The teens were stopped and arrested. 18 year old Denyae Burris was charged with disorderly conduct and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
cilfm.com
Christopher man killed in Christmas Day stabbing
CHRISTOPHER, Ill. (WJPF) – A family fight led to the Christmas Day death of Christopher man. Christopher Police were called to the home on West 15th Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Jeffery Brown,37, suffering from a stab wound. He died from his injuries at a local hospital.
wish989.com
Franklin County Sheriff Promotes Two Officers
BENTON – Two Franklin County Sheriff’s Office officers have been promoted. According to Sheriff Kyle Bacon, Correctional Officer Marie Johnson has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lt. Johnson has worked in the sheriff’s office for 17 years and will serve as an Administrative Lieutenant within the...
kentuckytoday.com
Correctional officer assaulted in gang attack at state prison
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Troopers with the Kentucky State Police Post in Mayfield are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County on Christmas morning. Around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 25, the Kentucky Department of Corrections contacted the KSP to report a...
KFVS12
Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police are investigating a shooting Christmas evening which left a man dead. Police said officers were called at 6:46 p.m. to an office building on the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive to a report of someone shot. This is on Paducah’s north side....
Kentucky correctional officer allegedly assaulted by inmates with weapon
Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating an assault on a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County.
14news.com
Police: Officers had to move out of the way of wrong way interstate driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a drunk driver went the wrong way on I-69. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Christmas day. Police say 34-year-old Junior Altine drove towards them head on, but they were able to get out of the way then pull him over. They say he...
KFVS12
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Livingston County cleared
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - It could take a bit, but traffic flow should improve on Interstate 24 in Livingston County. Added sunshine and the clearing of a multiple-vehicle crash will help drivers get to their destinations without taking a detour. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1, the crash...
Carmi officer makes young boy smile with police tour
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many memories were made Tuesday evening in White County. Officer Grider of the Carmi Police Department made a young boy very happy as he gave him a complete tour of their cruiser. Officers say the boy was fascinated by anything and everything police related. “Carmi Police had a visitor tonight,” the […]
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
wevv.com
Man identified in Friday's fatal accident on Interstate 69
Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the person that passed away following an accident on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County December 23rd. 64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr. of Evansville passed away at the crash site Friday evening. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending. Fleming was involved in...
KFVS12
Multiple crashes cleared from road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews spent about an hour clearing a mess of crashed vehicles on U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday, December 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported there were multiple crashes in close proximity along U.S. 641 near the Beck Road intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 crash cleared and all lanes open, backed-up traffic causing delays
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a multi-vehicle crash in Livingston County is blocking I-24 westbound and restricting I-24 eastbound to one lane. According to a Tuesday release, the blockage is between mile markers 31 and 40. The KYTC says the restriction in the eastbound lanes...
Comments / 0