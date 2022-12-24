Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Rolling Power Outage Return for Christmas Eve
Cleveland Utilities and Volunteer Electric announce a rolling power outage in coordination with the Tennessee Valley Authority to help lighten the load on the electrical grid in our area. IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 12/24/22 6:00 A.M.: TVA Initiates Step 50 Again – Rotating 15-Minute Interruptions in Electric Service. Once again, TVA...
WTVC
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WTVC
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WDEF
Crews Working to Clean Up Train Crash Wreckage in Collegedale
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Crews are currently working to clean up last week’s train crash wreckage on Apison Pike in Collegedale. Crews have been out since 7 a.m. this morning and beginning the long straining process of making sure the railroad crossing is clear and safe for traffic to cross.
WDEF
Dade County Issues Boil Water Notice
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Some residents in Dade County are under a Boil Water Advisory after the extreme cold snap that impacted the Tennessee Valley over the weekend. The Dade County Water and Sewer Authority has issued a following statement. “The Dade County Water & Sewer Authority is issuing this advisory...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tennessee Valley Authority begins rolling blackouts in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tennessee Valley Authority announced it will begin rolling blackouts in north Georgia to cope with the winter weather. Blackouts will impact TVA customers 15 minutes before power is restored. The rolling blackouts are expected to affect the Chattanooga metro area and as far south as Calhoun.
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
WDEF
House Damaged in East Ridge Fire
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The East Ridge Fire Department had to fight a fire late Tuesday afternoon. East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams says around 4 this afternoon a home on the 4300 block of Duval Street caught on fire. The smoke plume from the home could be seen from all over East Ridge.
WDEF
Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
WDEF
Police Urge Caution for New Year’s Celebrations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- At today’s press conference, Chattanooga Police urged the public to ring in the New Year responsibly. Their focus was on encouraging those who go out to celebrate to have designated drivers or use a rideshare service. They also have a warning for those who like to...
WDEF
Chattanooga, Atlanta experts warn of fraudulent tickets
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — All college football fans are being warned to be wary of ticket scams for this weekend’s Peach Bowl. In the Scenic City, Tivoli Theatre Foundation CEO Nick Wilkinson says that, sadly, he is no stranger to ticket scams negatively impacting consumers. As Georgia faces off...
WDEF
Chattanooga Firefighters Fight Fire on Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- After numerous fires on Friday, the Chattanooga Fire Department did not receive a break from the elements on Friday night into Saturday. This time it was a house fire on the 900 block of Shallowford Road. Firefighters say they arrived on the scene at 11:30 Friday Night to find flames coming through the front door. They fought the blaze for hours and were still on scene late this morning taking care of hotspots.
WDEF
Neighborhood Clubhouse Catches Fire in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A fire took place in Ooltewah Saturday afternoon. The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department says the clubhouse in the Thunder Farms neighborhood off of Snow Hill Road caught on fire shortly before 1 this afternoon. Firefighters initially fought inside the building but had to evacuate due to the roof collapsing.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: 6 people believed to have died in Cumberland County house fire
Some Verizon customers are having audio issues when 911 in Hawkins County, according to officials in the Emergency Communications District. Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road...
WXIA 11 Alive
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Tennessee
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
addictedtovacation.com
The 3 Best Aquariums In Tennessee!
Tennessee is a great state to travel through. Amongst the coolest activities to do in. While Tennessee is landlocked, there are still some pretty unique and fun aquariums available without taking a trip all the way to the Atlantic coast. Among the coolest are:. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.
WDEF
Girl’s Leadership Summit to Tackle Gen Z Issues
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- An upcoming summit is aiming to help young women and girls navigate the challenges and dangers presented to them in the modern world. The Girl’s Leadership Summit will be focusing on issues such as teen dating violence, influence of social media on teenagers, and other key issues affecting Generation Z.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
WTVCFOX
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker dies in federal prison
EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on...
