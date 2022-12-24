CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a much warmer day across the Heartland evening though gusty winds made it feel cooler than the actual air temperatures. Most of the snow has melted and this trend will continue. For this evening we will see increasing clouds and gusty winds. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO