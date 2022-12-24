ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Much warmer weather with a chance of rain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a much warmer day across the Heartland evening though gusty winds made it feel cooler than the actual air temperatures. Most of the snow has melted and this trend will continue. For this evening we will see increasing clouds and gusty winds. Lows by morning will be in the middle 40s.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland. While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews work 17 hours to fix water main break in Carterville Monday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Several straight days of below freezing weather is wreaking havoc on some cities water lines. Crews in Carterville on Monday spent more than 17 hours trying to fix a water main break that happened on Pennsylvania Avenue between Barr Street and Prentice Avenue. Mayor Brad Robinson...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau’s urban deer hunt ends with 4 deer harvested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s 2022 urban deer hunting season has come to an end. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, a total of four deer were harvested. Some of Cape Girardeau’s parks were closed for the hunt. The city made changes in January 2022...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Public Information Manager Nicolette Brennan says the team is hoping to fix it without impact to customers. Customers should all still have water as of 3:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews battle early morning fire at bowling alley in Jackson, Mo.

According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve. Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire

Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody. A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. 7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The list of candidates for the Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Christmas tree recycling program offers something to do with that tree

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An annual Christmas tree recycling program offers folks in the Heartland an opportunity to do something with their real Christmas tree. Through Jan. 9, local residents can participate in the Christmas Tree Collection program. The trees can be taken to the outheast baseball quad parking lot...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Christmas shopping continues post-holiday at Goodwill

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas may be over, but that certainly isn’t stopping shoppers at Goodwill. The National Retail Federation NRF | Winter Holidays reports from a survey that 70 percent of people choose to shop after the holidays. It also reports 27 percent are only shopping due...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board

According to the Hickman Fire Department, a 21-month-old child was killed in a house fire on Christmas Eve. Crews battle early morning fire at bowling alley in Jackson, Mo. Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes. Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Here’s what you can do if your flight is canceled

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The recent winter weather has resulted in some headaches for thousands of Americans. “It’s a lot nicer to sleep in a room, than it is on a bench in an airport,” Shari Elfrink, President of 1st Class Travel, said. Calls from stranded travelers...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy