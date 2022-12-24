Read full article on original website
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Sikhs Lead Effort For State Recognition
Https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-sikhs-lead-effort-for-state-california-recognition/. California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose's own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than...
Suspect in Northern California double killing arrested
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who fled after allegedly killing two people and wounding two more in a Northern California home was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. Russell Albers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in McKinleyville and drove...
Cops: Warrant out for man in California double slaying
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said. Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. .A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central. California now through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be. light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue. to...
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation
PHOENIX (AP) — A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Sam Bateman's case is the most recent example of...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING. THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 7000 feet. Total snow. accumulations of 3-4 feet possible. Isolated accumulations of. 5 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as. 50 mph. *...
Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged. values for large geographic areas and may not be representative. of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,. please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev. CAZ072-NVZ002-300315- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of...
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
