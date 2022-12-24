Read full article on original website
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
Atlantic City Teenagers Arrested With Handgun, Crack Cocaine
Atlantic City police arrested two teenagers with a handgun and crack cocaine, authorities said. On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:34 p.m., Sergeant Timothy Smith conducted a community contact at a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners concerning illegal narcotics activity.
2 Teens Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized by Atlantic City, NJ, Police
Atlantic City Police say two teenagers were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized last Thursday night. According to the ACPD, just before 8:30 PM, Sgt. Timothy Smith visited a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners about illegal drug deals.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
No Injuries After Report Of Shots Fired In Beachwood
BEACHWOOD – A local man was arrested for firing his handgun but police reported there were no injuries. On Monday, December 26, around 3 p.m. police reported to the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue on reports of shots being fired. They found multiple witnesses and spent shell casings in the roadway.
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics
A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCAX
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. Nishea Wilkerson, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested when she returned to Esox later in the day. Investigators say Wilkerson fired the gun around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Main Street bar, causing...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
nccpdnews.com
Wilmington Pair charged with Firearm and Drug Charges
(Newark, Del-19702) On Monday (12/26), at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol in the area of Harmony Road when they observed a dark colored Honda Accord with a registration flag. Officers conducted a vehicle stop on the Honda, which...
Philly Killer Slays Victim At Ex-GF's Trenton Apartment On Christmas Eve: Prosecutor
A Philadelphia man was in custody after authorities say he showed up to his ex-girlfriend's Trenton apartment on Christmas Eve and killed a man inside. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, shot Junior Rodriguez, 40, on the second floor of the Walnut Avenue apartment during an argument around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
Video shows suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows the man opening fire outside of a home on the 2100 block of West York Street on the night of Dec. 19.
Lottery Scratch-Off Robbers Sentenced Following I-95 Police Pursuit Through Harford County
Two armed robbers who took police on a high-speed pursuit on I-95 from Aberdeen to Havre de Grace in Harford County will spend time behind bars after admitting to their roles in a potentially violent incident, federal officials announced. Noland Rheubotton, 57, and James Featherstone, 60, both of Baltimore, have...
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
