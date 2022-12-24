Read full article on original website
Jimmy Logan
4d ago
working ramp is a hard low pay job that the airlines never fully appreciate. does SW even operate its own crew in Denver or contact out like some of the others?
Turn The USA Red Again
4d ago
Oh course it’s Denver!! The liberals are everywhere and they will not work! They want free money only so they can get high!!
lmc22
4d ago
It sounds like southwest needs to give a pay raise to get a fully staffed company! I don’t hear other airlines having this kind of problem !!!!
Stranger offers Colorado couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest flight fiasco
MINNEAPOLIS — The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago.The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship.MORE: Minnesotans determined to get to their destinations drive cross-country after flight cancelations"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for...
Holiday travel nightmare is not over, USDOT calls Southwest cancellations 'unacceptable'
Larry Meier had planned to fly from Denver to Oakland on Christmas to visit family. With a carry-on full of gifts for his nieces and nephews, Meier said he got to the airport on Sunday to find out his 1:30 p.m. Southwest flight was delayed due to lack of personnel. Southwest told travelers the flight needed three flight attendants, but only had two, he said. Meier’s flight was delayed until...
Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes, but travelers are still stranded
Southwest will reduce its flight schedule over the next few days as the airline works to catch up. Meanwhile, stranded passengers have been forced to pay for hotels and food and search for their luggage.
10,000 pieces of luggage unclaimed at Denver airport
Passengers have been standing at the baggage claim area for hours trying to find their luggage.
Live updates: Dicey drive in Denver as snow is bogging down smaller vehicles
Road conditions across the Denver metro area greatly depend on where you are. Heavy and wet snow fell overnight across much of the area reaching snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour.
Southwest struggles at DIA continue into Monday
Travel woes continued at Denver International Airport (DIA) Monday, with Southwest Airlines at the center of the troubles, according to Denver Gazette news partners 9News. Of the 350 canceled and 313 delayed flights at DIA as of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 310 of the canceled flights and 112 of the delayed flights were Southwest, according to FlightAware.com.
Travelers stranded at Colorado Springs Airport as Southwest Airlines cancels flights
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to FlightAware, 25 flights were canceled Monday going in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport, and all of them were flights through Southwest Airlines. At the Denver Airport, Southwest accounted for 419 of the 469 flights canceled. FlightAware shows over 71% of all canceled flights nationwide are Southwest The post Travelers stranded at Colorado Springs Airport as Southwest Airlines cancels flights appeared first on KRDO.
Flight attendants' union says Southwest Airlines failed workers
Canceled flights forced people to spend Christmas at the airport, and now it could take them days to get home. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 50% of its traffic through Denver International Airport according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service. More than one thousand flights nationwide were canceled according to representatives from the airline."Our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning," the company said in a statement on its website. At Denver International Airport, the lines were long, and patience was razor thin Monday, as post-holiday travel was at times nightmarish Ashleigh McManus spent the morning camped out above security, after her early...
DIA or DEN: Which term flies for the world's third-busiest airport?
Denver International Airport.Photo byJoshua Sukoff/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) As a reporter in any community, getting the name right for the airport is a must. Most newspapers, including those in Denver, have a certain style for referring to large public spaces like airports.
Two inches per hour: High-end snowfall amounts "becoming more likely" in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Thursday. In the 'most likely' scenario, up to 18 inches is projected to fall in the mountains southwest of Aspen and in parts of the San Juans during this period. However, one model shows that much more snow could fall and if that happens, there could be major impacts for many Coloradans. In the 'most likely' scenario, Denver and Colorado Springs will probably see between two and three...
How much snow will you get by Thursday morning?
The Front Range had a little break from the cold and snow over the holiday weekend, but another round will arrive Wednesday.
Travelers on Southwest Airlines complain of mixed messages for booked flights
A number of airlines had issues over the holiday weekend, mainly Southwest Airlines which had to declare what they called a "state of operational emergency."
This Colorado Destination Is One Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Niche got curious about which U.S. cities get more of the white stuff than others.
Strong winds ahead of next approaching blast of snow
We have an approaching storm system bringing back a hit of snow before the new year. Ahead of this system jet stream enhanced wind gusts will be rocking the Front Range as Tuesday goes on.There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range foothills and mountains of the state both north and south. Wind gusts may reach 75 to 85 mph in some spots. Denver is not in the warning area but, may see gusts of wind up to 30 mph.The strong westerly winds will be a downslope, warming wind for the Denver metro area and eastern...
1 to 14 inches? Here’s why snow totals are uncertain
From an inch to 14 inches, expected snow amounts during this snowstorm are very different. So, why are the snow totals so broad?
