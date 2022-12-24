Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Plunging into New Year’s
WEST BEND — The 10th annual Polar Plunge will take place at House of Heileman’s on Big Cedar Lake on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Registration for the jump into the icy cold lake begins at 11 a.m. at House of Heileman’s, 5723 W. Lake Drive, West Bend. The jump-in is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sweetgreen to open at Corners of Brookfield in 2023
BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced that Sweetgreen, a restaurant specializing in bowls and salads, will be opening at the mall in 2023. The chain is also opening a location in Madison in 2023, its first locations in Wisconsin. The restaurant will be located between Lululemon and Here...
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
‘Like a war zone’: Flight For Life details responses to reckless driving crashes
The non-profit organization’s executive director says they’re seeing an unfortunate reality play out in real-time. Far more reckless driving crashes are requiring their crews to respond.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI
December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
City, town to discuss fire dept. funding
DELAFIELD — The city of Delafield will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding of the understaffed Lake Country Fire and Rescue (LCFR) including the development of a fire fee and possible referendum. This comes as LCFR, which serves the Town of Delafield, city of Delafield, Town of...
Pewaukee family grows by one thanks to open adoption
A Pewaukee family grew by one, thanks to a huge decision by perfect strangers. Open adoption is not for everyone, but it is growing in popularity.
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
wtmj.com
Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beverly Stoll
Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Putting West Bend on the map
WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Kohl's theft, 4 sought in pre-Christmas crime
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for four people who stole from Kohl's. The theft happened Dec. 23. According to police, the three females and one male entered the store, concealed merchandise valued at around $1,200 and left the store without paying. They got away in a green SUV.
CBS 58
Mother killed in Christmas Eve shooting near 29th and Greenfield identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A mother killed on Christmas Eve has been identified by close friends as Sildian Torres. Friends and family said 27-year-old Torres was struck by a stray bullet while driving to her mother's house on Christmas Eve. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat of the...
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
CBS 58
'We'd sing every Christmas carol, every verse, every night': Wisconsin's David HB Drake embraces role as folk-singing Santa for Christmas season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mike Strehlow enters the home studio of David HB Drake, a Wisconsin musician and educator inspired by his journeys across the Midwest. But it's Christmastime when Drake's unique look and musical style earn him comparisons with another kind-hearted soul hailing from the North Pole.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Longtime Nashotah Village President Lartz dies at 80
NASHOTAH — Longtime Nashotah Village President Richard Lartz died at 80 years old on Saturday, Dec. 17, after decades of serving the community. Lartz started working with the village of Nashotah in 1994 as a firefighter and joined the park committee around the same time. In 2000, he was appointed as a village trustee before becoming village president in April 2003.
