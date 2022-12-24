ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pewaukee, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Plunging into New Year’s

WEST BEND — The 10th annual Polar Plunge will take place at House of Heileman’s on Big Cedar Lake on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Registration for the jump into the icy cold lake begins at 11 a.m. at House of Heileman’s, 5723 W. Lake Drive, West Bend. The jump-in is scheduled for 1 p.m.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sweetgreen to open at Corners of Brookfield in 2023

BROOKFIELD — The Corners of Brookfield announced that Sweetgreen, a restaurant specializing in bowls and salads, will be opening at the mall in 2023. The chain is also opening a location in Madison in 2023, its first locations in Wisconsin. The restaurant will be located between Lululemon and Here...
BROOKFIELD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New shoe store to open in West Bend, WI

December 27, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Signs are in place flagging neighbors about a new shoe store moving into the Paradise Pavilion at 1616 S. Main Street, West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot formerly home to Shoe Dept. According to retail neighbors the Shoe Dept. closed a couple years ago, and the space has since been vacant.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

City, town to discuss fire dept. funding

DELAFIELD — The city of Delafield will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss funding of the understaffed Lake Country Fire and Rescue (LCFR) including the development of a fire fee and possible referendum. This comes as LCFR, which serves the Town of Delafield, city of Delafield, Town of...
DELAFIELD, WI
wtmj.com

Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 in Brookfield re-opened from afternoon crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Westbound lanes of U.S. 18 are closed from Thomas Ln to Calhoun Rd in Brookfield as emergency responders and traffic authorities investigate a crash in the area on Wednesday afternoon. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly Stoll

Beverly Stoll, 97, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of New Berlin, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in 1925 in Chicago to Ervin and Esther (Magritz) Joost. On March 9, 1946, she married Richard Stoll; he preceded her in death. Beverly and her husband...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Putting West Bend on the map

WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Kohl's theft, 4 sought in pre-Christmas crime

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for four people who stole from Kohl's. The theft happened Dec. 23. According to police, the three females and one male entered the store, concealed merchandise valued at around $1,200 and left the store without paying. They got away in a green SUV.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Longtime Nashotah Village President Lartz dies at 80

NASHOTAH — Longtime Nashotah Village President Richard Lartz died at 80 years old on Saturday, Dec. 17, after decades of serving the community. Lartz started working with the village of Nashotah in 1994 as a firefighter and joined the park committee around the same time. In 2000, he was appointed as a village trustee before becoming village president in April 2003.
NASHOTAH, WI

