urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Deploys Syracuse Snow Fighters to City of Buffalo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is deploying snow removal crews and equipment to Buffalo to help dig out from the holiday blizzard that crippled the Western New York city. A team of nine Department of Public Works (DPW) employees will depart for Buffalo Tuesday morning with two pay loaders and six dump trucks.
urbancny.com
Christmas Day Midland Avenue Homicide
On Sunday, December 25th 2022, at around 9:19 p.m. several members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Avenue, for a reported shooting. Responding officers located a male victim on the ground, near the roadway. The victim, a 37-year-old male, was found to have been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Currently there are no suspects in custody.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue
On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
urbancny.com
Richmond Avenue Homicide Victim Identified
On Saturday, December 24th 2022, at around 8:51 p.m. members of the Syracuse Police Department responded to 634 Richmond Avenue, for a reported shooting with injuries call. Responding officers located the victim of the shooting near the rear of the house. This victim, a 19-year-old male, identified as Mikere Rondinello was found to have been struck in the upper torso by gunfire. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) where he was ultimately pronounced dead at 9:21 p.m. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time. Currently there are no suspect(s) in custody.
