SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Patients at Urgent Care in Syracuse were facing wait times around two hours on Wednesday morning. Merrell Whitehead came to the location with a sore throat that kept him from going to work on both Wednesday and the day before. While he said he was frustrated by the wait times, he said in order to get back to work he had to be seen. He said he tried to book a time on line, but none were available.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO