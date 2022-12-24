ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Man with machete in custody hours after tense situation with police in Utica

Utica, NY — UPDATE: The man was taken into custody at 4:45 PM. He was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Utica Police will be charging him with criminal mischief charges related to Tuesday's incident. Police say he also has five outstanding warrants and will be booked on those.
Ithaca woman caught inside someone's house on Christmas night, police say

ITHACA, N.Y. — On the evening of Dec. 25, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 300 block of West Seneca St for a burglary in process. Officers say they were able to hear the suspect once they entered the residence. The suspect attempted to escape out of a window but we're told she spotted and officer and turned around and was soon taken into custody without incident.
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in Western and Central New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The AAA of Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports a continuing decline of gas prices in the region. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.04 and the New York State average is $3.41 — which is also the current average in Syracuse. At the same time last year, the averages were $3.29 and $3.50, respectively.
10 people displaced following Constantia house fire

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is helping multiple people who were displaced by a fire in the Town of Constantia on Tuesday, December 27th. According to the Constantia Fire Department, multiple fire crews responded to the fire at a home on Salt Road. Photos from the scene show how the fire overtook the home while crews worked get the fire under control.
Syracuse woman arrested, facing charges for stabbing boyfriend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Syracuse woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife. According to Syracuse Police, officers arrived to St. Joseph's Hospital emergency room around 2:40 AM Monday morning for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old male victim, who had arrived to the hospital by private transport, stabbed in the right forearm.
Two teens arrested after chase in Syracuse, investigators say they tossed guns onto I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — State police say a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old are both in custody after a police chase through the city of Syracuse. Police say it started when troopers tried to pull over a blue Lexus around 9:30 AM Monday for switched plates on South Salina Street. Troopers tracked the car from Interstate 81 northbound to Interstate 690 eastbound. They say someone in the car tossed two handguns out the window. Both people in the car apparently ran off on Mountainview Avenue, but troopers and Syracuse police caught up to them.
ORANGE ZONE: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl Preview

The Bronx, N.Y. — Christmas has come and gone and a new year is right around the corner but for now the attention of each and every Syracuse football fan turns downstate to the Bronx where Yankee Stadium plays host to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. featuring your Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
As patients face long wait times at Urgent Cares, doctors offer advice

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Patients at Urgent Care in Syracuse were facing wait times around two hours on Wednesday morning. Merrell Whitehead came to the location with a sore throat that kept him from going to work on both Wednesday and the day before. While he said he was frustrated by the wait times, he said in order to get back to work he had to be seen. He said he tried to book a time on line, but none were available.
Meet Kazoo and Wiley: CNYCentral's adoptable pets of the week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — This is Kazoo and Wiley! Kazoo is a nearly 3-year-old buff and white cat with the CNY Cat Coalition. CNY Cat Coalition says Kazoo is very vocal and curious. He loves to chase a laser pointer too. Kazoo was rescued after being abandoned on Syracuse's Northside...
