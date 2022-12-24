Spoiler alert: This post contains light spoilers from the first two episodes of The Circle Season 5. Reality shows are usually a hotbed of steamy hookups, loyal showmances, and even some lasting relationships, but because of how it’s set up, The Circle has never really treaded into the romance territory. But that may very well change in Season 5. The new season has a naughty new angle, changing its name to The Circle Singles as every player is romantically unattached... or at least pretending to be. And after an early-season twist put two flirty strangers in closer proximity than ever, viewers are convinced Brett and Xanthi will have the first-ever hookup in The Circle.

