Elite Daily
The Circle Fans Are Convinced The Show's First Hookup Is Coming
Spoiler alert: This post contains light spoilers from the first two episodes of The Circle Season 5. Reality shows are usually a hotbed of steamy hookups, loyal showmances, and even some lasting relationships, but because of how it’s set up, The Circle has never really treaded into the romance territory. But that may very well change in Season 5. The new season has a naughty new angle, changing its name to The Circle Singles as every player is romantically unattached... or at least pretending to be. And after an early-season twist put two flirty strangers in closer proximity than ever, viewers are convinced Brett and Xanthi will have the first-ever hookup in The Circle.
Here's Everything To Know About A Potential Gossip Girl Season 3
From the moment it landed on HBO Max, no one thought the rebooted version of Gossip Girl would be a one-season-and-done affair. The record-breaking streaming stats back this up, and the series landed a Season 2 renewal after only the first half of its Season 1 run. However, HBO Max hasn’t been so swift in handing out more episodes this time around, but while Gossip Girl Season 3 hasn’t been greenlit yet, fans are hoping another renewal will come soon.
Adele Sent Megan A Sweet Message After Her Shooting Verdict
On Dec. 23, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of three charges regarding the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Just a few hours later, Adele showed her support for Megan by giving her a shoutout that night at her Las Vegas residency. While performing at The Colosseum at...
The Gossip Girl Reboot Delivered A Major Update On Dan & Serena
Warning: SPoilers for Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 6 follow. HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot has only given fans brief glimpses into the world of the original series, but at long last, it dropped a real bombshell in Season 2, Episode 6. If you ever wondered whether Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen’s relationship really did last all those years after their wedding, now you have the answer, because the Gossip Girl reboot revealed Dan and Serena have a kid. Oh, and it even showed off their Brooklyn home, as well as some other details about the apparently still-married couple.
Khloé’s Christmas Photos With Her Two Kids Are So Fun & Festive
The Kardashians went full glam for their Christmas Eve party this year, as they are known to do. The family shared many photos and videos from their festivities this year on Instagram. Among all the pomp and circumstance, Khloé Kardashian surprised fans with a rather sweet and simple moment: posing with both of her kids.
The Emily In Paris Finale Was Basically A Reverse "Speak Now" Music Video
Warning: Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 3 follow. Regrettably, Taylor Swift has never released a music video for “Speak Now,” but the last 10 minutes of Emily In Paris Season 3 are a pretty good substitute — even if the scene wasn’t exactly true to the lyrics. Throughout the show’s third season, Emily and Gabriel’s will-they-or-won’t-they vibe is no longer the center of attention. Both characters seem happy (at least, relatively speaking) in their individual relationships: Emily with Alfie and Gabriel with Camille. However, by the finale, the script has flipped in a Taylor Swift-worthy twist.
Bella Hadid's Erewhon Smoothie Is Orange Creamsicle-Inspired
Along with coming out with your own beauty brand, it seems the cool thing to do for wellness celebs is have your own smoothie recipe at Erewhon Market. Both Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh and Hailey Bieber have debuted their own Erewhon smoothie collabs this year, and now, it’s Bella Hadid’s turn. The model is the latest celeb to join the club, and Bella Hadid’s Erewhon smoothie recipe is for creamsicle fans.
Timothée Chalamet's Style Evolution Is Playful & Experimental
Breathtaking. Show-stopping. Melt-worthy. Though all these words could easily describe any of Timothée Chalamet’s performances (and, of course, his face), they also very much describe his sense of fashion. From his first red carpet appearances, it was clear that the talented star was willing to dip his toes into aesthetics outside the usual scope. But as Timothée Chalamet’s style evolution shows, he’s now more than willing to be the most bold person in the room when it comes to his drip.
Too Hot To Handle
It hasn’t been easy for Jawahir Khalifa to keep one of the biggest secrets of her life. The 22-year-old from Amsterdam couldn’t tell many people when she left to film Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle (which dropped on Netflix Dec. 7 and 14). “You have to tell your family where you’re going because you can’t just disappear for six weeks, but besides that, we had to keep it a secret,” Khalifa tells Elite Daily. Even her close friends didn’t know what she was up to.
Bella Thorne Was Accused Of “Flirting” With A Director At Age 10
Bella Thorne shared an alarming story about being a child actor in Hollywood during a Dec. 27 episode of Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast. During their conversation, Thorne, 25, explained that she once lost a job because the director accused her of “flirting with him.” At the time, she was only 10 years old.
Stray Kids’ New Song “Deep End (Felix)” Is So Beautifully Sad
On Dec. 21, the K-pop group Stray Kids gave their fans an early Christmas present by dropping their third compilation album, SKZ-Replay. The record is packed with 25 brand-new songs, including one for each member of the group. While most of the guys’ songs dive into genres like pop and rap, Felix’s solo track “Deep End (Felix)” stands out as a moving piano ballad about longing for someone you once considered close.
Xanthi's The Circle Experience Pulled A Very Quick 180
Warning: Light spoilers for The Circle Season 5 follow. Xanthi Perdikomatis thought she cracked the code when entering Season 5 of The Circle, but a sudden twist of fate had her playing an entirely different game than she expected. It’s become a pretty well-known trend at the point for The Circle players to target supermodels as early outs, so Xanthi came in with a strategy: play as herself, except claiming to be a preschool teacher instead of a model. But of course, The Circle threw a new twist at her that totally changed her game. If you’re pulling for Xanthi to survive the twists and turns of The Circle Season 5, here’s everything to know about the Greek model.
A New The Circle Contestant Is Catfishing As Her Ex-Boyfriend
Warning: Light spoilers for The Circle Season 5 follow. The Circle fans have seen players catfish as their husband, their girlfriend, even their daughter, but Billie-Jean Blackett is pulling the ultimate catfish move in Season 5. The U.K. model and presenter is pretending to be her own ex-boyfriend, Bruno. And honestly, her reason for bringing her ex into the game makes a lot of sense. Here’s everything to know about Billie-Jean Blackett, one of The Circle Season 5’s biggest catfishes.
Kate Hudson Doesn’t “Really Care” About All The Nepo Baby Noise
All eyes have been on nepo babies lately — and not in a good way. The term, short for nepotism babies, recently gained traction following New York magazine’s recent cover story outlining the boom of celebrities with ultra-famous parents. Since the piece released on Dec. 19, many stars who fit the “nepo baby” boom have weighed in on the discourse, including actor Kate Hudson.
Blu DeTiger
Blu DeTiger is meant for stardom. The indie singer found fame with her bass covers on TikTok and worked with acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Bleachers. Her solo career is flourishing, so much so that she headlined a tour and appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 cover this year.
