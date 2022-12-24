ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

HOLIDAY - Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027

By T.A. DeFeo
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWiNe_0jtXg7eW00
Shoppers look at items in a grocery in 2022. Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo

(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027.

In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."

In fiscal 2022, the annual tax expenditure cost to the state for the grocery exemption was roughly $751 million, up from roughly $691 million for fiscal 2021.

If "the state received the forgone revenue associated with groceries and spent the money, it could be expected to generate approximately $1.5 billion in output annually," the authors wrote in the report.

"This estimate includes $691 million in annual direct government outlays, the FY 2021 estimated tax expenditure for the exemption, plus ... indirect and induced effects resulting from the initial, direct outlays," the report concluded. "If the state did not offer this sales tax exemption, it would have the $691 million to spend in other ways."

However, the report notes that the "net fiscal effects" are not the best way to analyze the tax credit's performance as the aim of the law was the "broad public benefit in the form of tax relief to households on spending for a necessity."

Georgia enacted its state sales tax exemption on food purchases for off-premises consumption in 1996. Under the provision, most grocery items are exempt from the state's 4% sales tax rate.

In addition, the report concluded that the benefits reduce "the regressivity of the sales tax because lower-income households spend a greater share of their income on groceries than higher-income households.

"The grocery tax exemption clearly helps households afford food as academic research shows that the tax savings are realized by consumers in lower after-tax prices for food and not shifted to retailers or producers," the report added.

The report was prepared by the Georgia State University Fiscal Research Center for the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts in response to Senate Bill 6, which Georgia lawmakers passed in 2021.

Peter Bluestone, associate director of Georgia State University's Center for State and Local Finance; Robert Buschman, associate director of and a senior research associate with the school's Fiscal Research Center; and Nicholas Warner, a senior research associate at the Center for State and Local Finance and the FRC, authored the report.

Comments / 6

Betty Armstrong
4d ago

We still pay way too much taxes on every level. Just imagine how much better off we would be if the government spent money responsibly.

Reply
6
Timothy Q Williams
3d ago

wow looks like the taxes is in a race with inflation, who ain't paying close to double even triple what we were paying 3 years ago for groceries give you couple examples, the butter I buy , was $4 and change is now close to $9, the coffee has went from $18 to $29. but I get it gas and diesel goes up, delivery service must go up, inturn gets added to product being sold, consumers pay the price

Reply
2
Related
The Center Square

Mississippi begins reshaping income tax structure in 2023

(The Center Square) – A new year will bring new tax breaks to Mississippi residents. Beginning Jan. 1, the state begins the process of reshaping its income tax structure by eliminating the 4% income tax bracket. Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage and signing of House Bill 531, known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

New Maryland program to help residents with water bill debt

(The Center Square) – The state of Maryland is investing $20 million in taxpayer fudning into the Water Assistance Relief Program to support those residents with water bill debt that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. Funding, according to the release, comes from federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds. “We continue to provide ways – especially during the winter months – to help residents who...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Virginia's reduced grocery sales tax takes effect Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate starting Jan. 1, resulting in a 1% tax on groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. Virginia will eliminate the 1.5% state retail sales and use tax on food and certain hygiene products, leaving a 1% local option sales tax. Most staple grocery options and cold prepared foods for home consumption qualify for the reduced tax rate, as...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Lawmakers mull contentious mileage-based tax

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Legislature’s recent study committee hearings, it’s that broad changes to Georgia’s tax code may be on the horizon. In fact, the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has been focused, in part, on updating the Peach State's tax policy to deal with the emerging electric vehicle market, which could impact the majority of Georgians.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion

The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona income tax flattens to 2.5% in January

(The Center Square) – Arizona's income tax will switch to a flat rate of 2.5% on Jan. 1, which will be the lowest in the nation among states that assess a state income tax. Although it was initially expected to be implemented in 2024, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced in September that it would be bumped to the 2023 tax year. “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
beckerspayer.com

How Georgia's Medicaid work requirement program will work

Georgia's Medicaid work requirement program is set to begin July 1, 2023, making it the only state with such requirements, Capital Beat News Service reported Dec. 23. Here are five notes on how the program, called Pathways to Coverage, will work:. 1. The program will require enrollees to complete 80...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than 2021 when 0.28% of Ohio residents moved to another state. In 2020, the population decreased by only 0.02%. Ohio is the seventh most populous state in America with 11,780,017 residents. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio ranks poorly for economic freedom

(The Center Square) – A new report ranks Ohio as one of the worst states in the nation for economic freedom. The Economic Freedom of North America 2022, produced by The Buckeye Institute, ranks every state and province in North America based on government spending, taxation and labor market restrictions. The rankings are based on 2020 data, the last year information was available. Ohio’s ranking of 35th is exactly where...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer

(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
FLORIDA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Hereafter Farms is Building America’s Largest Sustainable Eco Community on 460 Acres in Georgia

“It’s surreal that we’re actually doing it,” states Hereafter Farms Co-Founder Farrakhan Ali. Their plan is to create a self-sustaining town where they and over 100 families will grow their own food, teach their own children, build sustainable housing, and develop businesses to create a healthy economic ecosystem that expands far beyond the community itself.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: A responsible budget for Mississippi

Mississippi recently made some significant tax cuts. Thanks to the 2022 Mississippi Tax Freedom Act, over a million Mississippi workers will be better off as the state income tax rate is reduced from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. In the coming legislative session, Mississippi lawmakers have to set a budget for 2024. Some will call for further tax cuts. Others will insist that we cannot afford tax cuts. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy