ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Star Ashley Park Recalls Only Having 12 Hours To Learn “Shallow” in French

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago

So many scenes in Emily in Paris Season 3 are off the deep end, but Ashley Park singing her heart out in French to A Star Is Born ‘s hit song “Shallow” is utter perfection.

In Episode 5, “Ooo La La Liste,” Park’s character Mindy and her boyfriend Benoît (Kevin Dias) hit the stage to belt the powerful duet. But prior to their performance, they have an argument in their dressing room that sets some seriously somber vibes. When the new man in Mindy’s life, Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman) , sends her flowers ahead of the show, Benoît feels threatened so Mindy tells him that they might not have a future together.

The performance that follows their fight is an emotionally charged masterpiece that would have Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shaking. With Park on piano and Dias on guitar the two exchange crushing glances throughout, and towards the end of the song Mindy makes a bold choice to steal the spotlight by overpowering Benoît’s vocals, and when the performance concludes, Benoît leaves Mindy alone on stage to a standing ovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5uHk_0jtXfgEN00
Photo: Netflix

When asked what it was like not only tackling such an iconic song for the show, but singing it in French , Ashley Park told Decider she was “really intimidated” by the song at first. “Just because any song that we really can’t get the singer’s voice out of our head, you know, you don’t just want to do an impression,” she explained over Zoom. “I was really happy that the scene landed in such a story-driven place and [I] felt like it propelled exactly what the characters were experiencing. I think the scene before is a really good launching off point for it.”

On top of the pressures that came with the song choice, Park faced another major challenge ahead of filming the scene. “I thought we were singing it in English until about a few days before,” she revealed. Emily in Paris press materials note that Park only had about 12 hours to learn the translated lyrics before recording the song, and she told Decider that the original translation was laughable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuLMC_0jtXfgEN00

“So I had to learn it in French, and I think they did like a Google translate version of it at first. I will play you the original lyrics later, because I think the first lyrics were like…’my daughter’ instead of ‘my girl.’ It was so funny,” she explained to co-stars Lily Collins and Camille Razat, who were also on the call.

“Me and Kevin Dias, and our music producer Will Wells, and Brienne Rose [music supervisor] really worked hard, cause it had to feel like it was such a passionately gutteral version of it. So yeah, I’m really pleased with how it came out now,” Park said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckxLd_0jtXfgEN00

Emily in Paris Season 3 is filled with a number of phenomenal musical performances from Park, who sings everything from Nat King Cole’s “Smile” to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” Even Lily Collins has a surprise musical moment in Episode 2 , but “Shallow” is undoubtedly the standout song of the season.

Emily in Paris Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
Popculture

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
ComicBook

Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and The Borgias Actor, Dead at 58

Ronan Vibert, a film and television actor notable for a four decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline brings word of his passing, with Vibert's management confirming he passed away on Thursday, December 22 "after a short illness," he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
Closer Weekly

What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained

Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
POPSUGAR

Prince Louis Brings His Infectious Energy to His Royal Christmas Debut

The royal Christmas just got a whole lot more fun. On Sunday, Prince Louis, 4, made his royal Christmas debut, joining his big brother, Prince George, 9, and big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, and his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the royals' traditional walk to church on Christmas morning for the first time. (Louis appeared to attend last year's service as well, but the family's walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.)
Decider.com

Decider.com

56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy