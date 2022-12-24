Read full article on original website
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications
The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
The Vikings Are Playing with Fire Regarding Their QB1
The Minnesota Vikings are sitting at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North, and can sail smoothly into the playoff in a couple weeks. However, even with all this success, the Vikings are playing with fire when it comes to their QB1, Kirk Cousins. Following Week 16, Cousins has now been...
Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17
There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
Pair of Former Vikings Linemen Sign Elsewhere, Get a Shot at Playoff Push
There are only two games remaining, but much remains to be decided when it comes to the playoff push. Over the past few days, several teams have been adding extra ammunition to prepare for the battle that is the final tournament. A pair of former Vikings linemen will have a shot at helping their team pursue the Super Bowl. Danny Isidora is heading to Tennessee and Ifeadi Odenigbo is heading to Tampa Bay.
Infamous Vikings Third-Round Pick Gets Dumped for 4th Time in 2022
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.
Vikings Rookie RB Is Back; TE Irv Smith Returns to Practice
Yesterday, we discussed the possibility of the Vikings reactivating rookie RB Ty Chandler with the end of his 21-day practice window coming to an end. On Wednesday afternoon, the decision was made, and the Vikings rookie RB is back. Additionally, the Vikings have designated TE Irv Smith Jr. to return...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
The Vikings Will Be Down a Defensive Lineman for Their Final 2 Games
The Minnesota Vikings defense is no stranger to going into games shorthanded, and they may have to do so for the final stretch of the regular season. The Vikings will be down a defensive lineman for their final two games after James Lynch suffered a shoulder injury last weekend. Lynch,...
Questions Answered: Coach of the Year, Duke Shelley as a Starter, Playoff Underdogs
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Greg Joseph Wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for 2nd Time
The Minnesota Vikings have become synonymous with the NFC Special Team Player of the Week award as both kicker Greg Joseph and Ryan Wright have won the award. Now, for his efforts in Week 16 against the New York Giants, Greg Joseph wins the award for the second time this season.
Questions Answered: Hockenson Trade Best in Franchise History, Bradbury, Packers Elimination
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The Purple Prophecy is Coming to Fruition for The Promising #33
Not too long ago, there was a purple prophecy about a certain Vikings defender. The team’s defense had been underperforming (a reality that continues to manifest itself in all kinds of frustrating ways). Kevin O’Connell addressed the media, speaking about something he’d like to see: more playing time for rookie LB Brian Asamoah.
Blitzing Vikings May Struggle to Stifle Aaron Rodgers, Packers
A lot of purple fans are looking for some blitzing Vikings. During the past couple games, we’ve seen that desire come to fruition. Ed Donatell has changed up his approach, leaning into more man coverage and extra aggression on passing downs. Unfortunately, the results have been somewhat mixed; the two most recent games have been far from dominant.
Questions Answered: Next Man Up on DL, George Paton Cans HC, Ty Chandler
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Kwesi Got it Wright
Special teams have been anything but special for the Minnesota Vikings in recent history. Whether dating back to Gary Anderson, Mike Zimmer cutting a drafted kicker, or Dan Bailey flopping after a strong career, the kicking game has not been good. There have been less misses for the punters, but if you’ll excuse the pun, it appears Kwesi got it Wright. The Vikings front office nailed it with rookie punter Ryan Wright.
Belief in Greg Joseph Has Paid Off
Early on in the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season it looked as though kicking would again be a bugaboo for a franchise that has heard the refrain all too often. Greg Joseph was a returning veteran who had slid from his modest 2021 numbers and allowing that to sink a winning team seemed daunting. Good thing Kevin O’Connell and the organization remained patient.
