purplePTSD.com

The Upcoming Vikings/Packers Game Has Massive Playoff Implications

The Vikings/Packers game is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. Forced to guess, I’d say most NFL fans would have expected a different outcome for the 2022 season. A random poll of football fans before the regular season likely would have resulted in a hearty majority assuming it’d be the Packers trying to hold onto the #2 seed while the Vikings made the charge for the #7 spot. Instead, the upcoming game features the opposite scenario.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander

Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Pair of Former Vikings Linemen Sign Elsewhere, Get a Shot at Playoff Push

There are only two games remaining, but much remains to be decided when it comes to the playoff push. Over the past few days, several teams have been adding extra ammunition to prepare for the battle that is the final tournament. A pair of former Vikings linemen will have a shot at helping their team pursue the Super Bowl. Danny Isidora is heading to Tennessee and Ifeadi Odenigbo is heading to Tampa Bay.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Infamous Vikings Third-Round Pick Gets Dumped for 4th Time in 2022

When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Hockenson Trade Best in Franchise History, Bradbury, Packers Elimination

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Blitzing Vikings May Struggle to Stifle Aaron Rodgers, Packers

A lot of purple fans are looking for some blitzing Vikings. During the past couple games, we’ve seen that desire come to fruition. Ed Donatell has changed up his approach, leaning into more man coverage and extra aggression on passing downs. Unfortunately, the results have been somewhat mixed; the two most recent games have been far from dominant.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Kwesi Got it Wright

Special teams have been anything but special for the Minnesota Vikings in recent history. Whether dating back to Gary Anderson, Mike Zimmer cutting a drafted kicker, or Dan Bailey flopping after a strong career, the kicking game has not been good. There have been less misses for the punters, but if you’ll excuse the pun, it appears Kwesi got it Wright. The Vikings front office nailed it with rookie punter Ryan Wright.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Belief in Greg Joseph Has Paid Off

Early on in the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season it looked as though kicking would again be a bugaboo for a franchise that has heard the refrain all too often. Greg Joseph was a returning veteran who had slid from his modest 2021 numbers and allowing that to sink a winning team seemed daunting. Good thing Kevin O’Connell and the organization remained patient.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

