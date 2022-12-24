Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
Rumored match for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE has seemingly been confirmed
As previously noted, there is a rumor that Bray Wyatt could be involved in a “pitch black” match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. It was noted by Twitter account @WrestleOps that WWE’s official YouTube channel was running a Mountain Dew advertisement which hyped up a ‘pitch black match’ being sponsored by the brand at the Rumble. The video showed a WWE arena going black with text that said “When It’s The Pitch Black Match” followed by “Anything Can Happen.” WWE later published the video on social media which you can see below…
More details regarding Dragon Lee signing a contract with WWE
As previously noted, lucha libre star Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE earlier this month and will start with the NXT brand in January. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the signing…. “The deal was made a couple of weeks ago…but they...
Details on the process of Emma being brought back to WWE under the Triple H regime
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Emma talked about the process of being brought back to WWE under the Triple H regime…. “I guess it would have been within a few months of when Triple H returned. I was working with IMPACT and my contract was coming up. Maybe, without even realizing it, I had this idea in my mind that maybe I’m done with IMPACT and maybe there are other options that I should explore and see what’s possible. That was probably coming from me watching WWE and seeing all these awesome changes with Triple H and what he was doing, and I know I had that good rapport with him and all the stuff we did at NXT. Probably, in the back of my mind, I started thinking like, ‘I wonder if I could actually go back to WWE.’ It was within a short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch. He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he’s just been swamped, as you could imagine. That’s kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I’m actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, ‘This is actually happening, I’m coming back to WWE after five years.'”
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
What WWE reportedly has as a backup plan if The Rock is unavailable for Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE will reportedly make final decisions regarding the top matches at Wrestlemania 39 just prior to the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co wrote the following regarding the current situation…. “WrestlingNews.co has been told that The Rock is still not locked in for WrestleMania and...
The X-Factor: The 2022 Awards
Can we all agree this was one of the busiest news years in wrestling? Not to mention game-changing?. Did you ever imagine when the year began it would end with Vince McMahon out of the picture? Yet, you might not think so given the way Raw is booked sometimes. Before he called it quits, I would skim Raw.
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti stripped of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles
AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti became the AAA Mixed Tag Team champions back in the spring of 2022 but were stripped of titles at Wednesday’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. AAA’s Konnan brought up missed appearances while explaining why the titles were being vacated…. “Sammy &...
How many people watched the “Best of 2022” WWE RAW episode
The December 26th 2022 “best of” edition of WWE RAW drew 1.075 million viewers with a 0.27 18-49 demo. This week’s RAW finished 8th on cable for the day. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following about this week’s viewership…. ”Not surprising since most of the...
A woman has gone viral after sharing her story of an excursion with Drake. The Canadian rapper, however, has denied the entire ordeal. In her tale — shared on TikTok — the woman explained how The 6 God allegedly smacked her phone from her hand after a sexual encounter. According to her claims, the 36-year-old rapper financed her travel to visit him after an exchange on social media. In her version of events, she and Drake communicated via text for a couple of days before he chartered a jet for them to meet on Nov. 16.More from VIBE.comDrake Sets New Career...
Big E comments on black wrestlers having success in WWE
During an appearance on the These Urban Times podcast, Big E commented on black wrestlers having success in WWE…. “I’m so proud of just the amount of talent across the board. You look at one of the very biggest stars in our industry, that’s Bianca [Belair]. She’s been absolutely killing it, not just in the ring, but outside of it. Just from seeing the way that little girls from all backgrounds and colors, the way they connect with her is so cool. Her husband Montez [Ford], his partner [Angelo] Dawkins, Bobby Lashley obviously. I don’t know what this man is made of, but I think he’s aging backwards.”
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 30th 2022 edition
After the December 28th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 30th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * The announcers are Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Excalibur and Kip Sabian. * The opening match is All-Atlantic Champion...
Lance Archer addresses his lack of AEW television time heading into 2023
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Lance Archer commented on a recent promo from Japan where he said to “take these chains off the monster” in regards to his lack of AEW television time…. “I just come in and I kick ass. I don’t kiss anybody’s ass....
Tony Khan calls out the “worst” and “fakest” criticism of AEW storytelling
During an appearance on the Grapsody podcast, AEW President Tony Khan addressed criticism of AEW storytelling…. “Wrestling fans are amazing, amazing, amazing people. But, I think in some ways… I think some wrestling fans… Before you are like ‘why is this match happening?’ They shouldn’t do this match. There’s no build.’ Maybe it’s the start of something. How do you know? Like, people, when we announced there’s going to be a trios royale and, you know, Mox [Jon Moxley] and Darius [Martin] are going to have a match. Well, first of all, they’re both going to be involved in this match. Maybe there’s going to be something there on Friday. We’ve already told you they’re doing something else. I saw someone says, like, this match was unnecessary. What does that mean? You say it’s not a way that people can watch TV anymore because every match has to have some kind of story to get into it. Well, what about the story that everyone wants to be the best? That’s how most sports are. There are storylines going into games and matches.
Sports Illustrated’s top ten professional wrestlers of 2022 revealed
Sports Illustrated published a list of the outlet’s top ten professional wrestlers for 2022. Seth Rollins ranked #1 on the list and wrote on his Instagram story, “Thanks for the love. An honor to be a part of this list.”. Here is the full list…. 2. JON MOXLEY.
Karen Jarrett addresses The Acclaimed’s reference to her from AEW Dynamite
AEW tag team champions The Acclaimed produced a rap music video which aired during the December 28th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. Max Caster took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal but mostly focused on Jarrett. Caster called Jarrett a “carny” and made a reference to Karen Jarrett (formerly Karen Angle) when he said “failing upwards is just your way of life, man, you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”
WWE applies for several trademarks including “From Dreams To Destiny”
According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE filed an application to trademark the following phrases on December 23rd 2023…. * Desire. Determination. Destiny. * Where The Stars Align. The trademarks were filed for entertainment services as well as for merchandise, metaverse, crypto, and e-sports competition purposes....
JBL wanted to make a reference to Impact Wrestling during a 2022 episode of WWE RAW
During the Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw” podcast, JBL talked about the poker game from WWE RAW on December 5th 2022. JBL noted that he wanted to make a reference to the Impact Wrestling faction Aces and Eights (which Luke Gallows was a part of) during the segment…. “When...
Ric Flair comments on accepting responsibility for personal choices that were made
During his podcast, Ric Flair discussed his new Peacock documentary and said the following about personal choices he made over the years…. “The one thing about me that is dead on is I caused myself a lot of problems. Nobody, not Eric, not anybody, I brought a lot of problems on myself with personal choices I made that were wrong, but I recovered from all of them and I am past it, but make no mistake, I will take all the credit in the world for the mistakes I made myself. It’s fun to talk about everybody else and what I experienced and what hasn’t worked out and that, but, I think it’s really important for people to look in the mirror and say, ‘Damn it. You did this to yourself and you need to accept responsibility for it’, and I do. But I really feel good about myself now.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Cody Rhodes teases his direction in WWE for 2023
Cody Rhodes, who is still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, was interviewed during the “Best of 2022” edition of WWE RAW and teased his direction for 2023…. “And even though I wasn’t present for a good chunk of the year, what I was able to do, I think, really did register with a lot of the WWE Universe. And I want to pick up right back where I left off, right back in that little kid’s shoes who had the biggest dreams, because in this time that we’re in, I have an opportunity at making that happen. And I’m being incredibly vague here. I get it. But I think anyone who is a fan of what we do can read between the lines. There is one thing that I came back for, specifically one thing. And again, a torn peck couldn’t stop me. I couldn’t name anything that can stop me. It has to be done. It needs to be done, and I want to get it done.”
