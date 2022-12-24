Read full article on original website
KULR8
Kim Kardashian bans staff from wearing bright colours
Kim Kardashian makes her employees follow a strict dress code when they are working at her home. The 42-year-old reality TV star has famously decorated her California house in a minimalist style sticking to a neutral colour palette and not allowing any clutter - and she's now revealed her staff have to fit in with her style when they are working there.
KULR8
Actor Stephen Greif dead at 78
Actor Stephen Greif has died. The death of the 78-year-old actor - who was best known for his roles in 'The Crown' and cult sci-fi drama 'Blake's 7' - was announced by his agents at Michelle Braidman Associates. The company wrote on Twitter: "With great sadness we announce the death...
KULR8
Miriam Margolyes won’t watch The Crown
Miriam Margolyes won’t watch ‘The Crown’. The 81-year-old actress thinks it is “quite wrong” for films and TV shows to be made about people who are still alive and thinks it is unfair for the royal family to have their lives made into a “soap opera”.
KULR8
Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther's festive fun
Liam Gallagher and his fiancee Debbie Gwyther celebrated Christmas with a boozy bash in London. The pair hired out the rooftop bar at private members club The Ned for their festive celebrations and they even ordered in extra alcohol to ensure the party was a hit. A source told The...
